Watch: Police surround Jerusalem Old City scene where two shot hours after synagogue attack

Sophie Thompson
Saturday 28 January 2023 11:21
Two people have been left wounded in Jerusalem's Old City in a suspected 'terror attack' just hours after seven people were shot dead in a synagogue attack on the outskirts of the city.

Police say a shooting suspect was 'neutralised' after they were called during the early hours of Saturday morning (28 January), but no further updates on the shooter have yet been provided.

Medics claim the two men, one in his twenties and the other his fourties, were taken to hospital in a "moderate to serious" condition following the incident on Ma’alot Ir David Street.

Both suffered gunshot wounds to their upper bodies, according to MDA.

The country's national alert level was raised to the highest possible following the two incidents, and security forces have been strengthened across Israel.

