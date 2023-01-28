For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two people have been left wounded in Jerusalem's Old City in a suspected 'terror attack' just hours after seven people were shot dead in a synagogue attack on the outskirts of the city.

Police say a shooting suspect was 'neutralised' after they were called during the early hours of Saturday morning (28 January), but no further updates on the shooter have yet been provided.

Medics claim the two men, one in his twenties and the other his fourties, were taken to hospital in a "moderate to serious" condition following the incident on Ma’alot Ir David Street.

Both suffered gunshot wounds to their upper bodies, according to MDA.

The country's national alert level was raised to the highest possible following the two incidents, and security forces have been strengthened across Israel.

