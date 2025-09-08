Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least five people have been killed and 12 people injured in a shooting at a busy intersection on the outskirts of Jerusalem, local authorities have said.

Two attackers opened fire around 10.15am local time at people waiting at a bus stop near Ramot Junction at the northern entrance to the city on a road leading to Jewish settlements in eastern Jerusalem, police said.

Paramedics described a chaotic scene, with victims lying wounded and unconscious on the road and pavement.

Footage from the scene showed dozens of people fleeing from a bus stop during morning rush hour.

Seven people were in serious condition with gunshot wounds and several others were “lightly injured by glass”, Israel’s paramedic service Magen David Adom said.

open image in gallery Footage from the scene showed dozens of people fleeing from a bus stop during morning rush hour ( Reuters )

Israeli police said two “terrorists” were killed swiftly after the shooting began. It is not yet clear who the perpetrators were or what their motive was.

“A soldier and several civilians at the bus stop engaged the attackers and returned fire,” the police said, killing both suspects.

In a statement, Hamas said: “We affirm that this operation is a natural response to the occupation’s crimes and war of extermination it is waging against our people.” It did not claim the attack.

open image in gallery Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visit the scene ( REUTERS )

The attack came after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said wrote on X in the morning: “Today, a powerful hurricane will strike the skies of Gaza City, and the roofs of the terror towers will.”

“This is a final warning to the murderers and rapists of Hamas in Gaza and in luxury hotels abroad: Release the hostages and lay down your weapons—or Gaza will be destroyed, and you will be annihilated.

“The IDF continues as planned—and is preparing to expand the manoeuvre to decisively defeat Gaza.”

open image in gallery Israeli security forces members, including the police, work at the scene where a suspected shooting attack took place at the outskirts of Jerusalem ( Reuters )

The Prime Minister’s office said Benjamin Netanyahu is taking a “a situation assessment” with security heads, The Times of Israel reported.

The war in Gaza has sparked a surge in both settler violence and Palestinian militant violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Israel.

In October 2024, two Palestinians from the West Bank opened fire on a major boulevard and light rail station in the Tel Aviv area, killing seven people and leaving many others wounded. Hamas' military wing claimed responsibility for the attack.