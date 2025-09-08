At least five killed and 12 injured after gunmen open fire at bus stop in Jerusalem
Israeli police said the two attackers had been killed
At least five people have been killed and 12 people injured in a shooting at a busy intersection on the outskirts of Jerusalem, local authorities have said.
Two attackers opened fire around 10.15am local time at people waiting at a bus stop near Ramot Junction at the northern entrance to the city on a road leading to Jewish settlements in eastern Jerusalem, police said.
Paramedics described a chaotic scene, with victims lying wounded and unconscious on the road and pavement.
Footage from the scene showed dozens of people fleeing from a bus stop during morning rush hour.
Seven people were in serious condition with gunshot wounds and several others were “lightly injured by glass”, Israel’s paramedic service Magen David Adom said.
Israeli police said two “terrorists” were killed swiftly after the shooting began. It is not yet clear who the perpetrators were or what their motive was.
“A soldier and several civilians at the bus stop engaged the attackers and returned fire,” the police said, killing both suspects.
In a statement, Hamas said: “We affirm that this operation is a natural response to the occupation’s crimes and war of extermination it is waging against our people.” It did not claim the attack.
The attack came after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said wrote on X in the morning: “Today, a powerful hurricane will strike the skies of Gaza City, and the roofs of the terror towers will.”
“This is a final warning to the murderers and rapists of Hamas in Gaza and in luxury hotels abroad: Release the hostages and lay down your weapons—or Gaza will be destroyed, and you will be annihilated.
“The IDF continues as planned—and is preparing to expand the manoeuvre to decisively defeat Gaza.”
The Prime Minister’s office said Benjamin Netanyahu is taking a “a situation assessment” with security heads, The Times of Israel reported.
The war in Gaza has sparked a surge in both settler violence and Palestinian militant violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Israel.
In October 2024, two Palestinians from the West Bank opened fire on a major boulevard and light rail station in the Tel Aviv area, killing seven people and leaving many others wounded. Hamas' military wing claimed responsibility for the attack.
