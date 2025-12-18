Water cannons fired during major clash between ultra-Orthodox and police in Jerusalem

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israeli authorities were met with protests after trying to write a parking ticket in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood in Jerusalem that turned violent.

Members of the community quickly gathered and the violence left 13 police officers injured, authorities said.

One arrest was made when the clashes first broke out after an inspector tried to issue a parking ticket and was met with violence and threats, which led to hundreds of ultra-Orthodox protesters arriving, police said.

The protesters tried to free the suspect, damaging police cars and throwing stones and eggs at the police, they said.

In response, police threw stun grenades, fired water cannons and beat protesters with batons, according to videos circulating on Israeli social media.

The violence reflected growing tensions between the Israeli authorities and the ultra-Orthodox, known as Haredim, as the government mulls plans to draft them into the military.

Residents accused the police of trying to arrest the man for failing to register for the draft — an accusation police denied.

Five policemen were brought to the hospital and several others were lightly injured. As of Thursday afternoon, police said they had arrested four people and an were investigating several others.

Photos circulating on Israeli social media showed an overturned car and vehicles with broken windshields.

When Israel was founded in 1948, a small number of gifted ultra-Orthodox scholars were granted exemptions from the draft, which is compulsory for most Jews. But with a push from politically powerful religious parties, those numbers have swelled over the decades.

Many secular Israelis — especially those who have served multiple rounds of duty in the latest war between Israel and the Palestinian militant Hamas group in Gaza — now support rolling back that exemption and drafting the ultra-Orthodox.

However, measures to draft the ultra-Orthodox have been met with staunch opposition and at times violence from religious protesters, who claim that serving in the military will destroy their way of life.

Roughly 1.3 million ultra-Orthodox Jews make up about 13% of Israel’s population and oppose enlistment because they believe studying full time in religious seminaries is their most important duty.