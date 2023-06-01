Watch live: Jordan’s crown prince ties the knot in royal wedding

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Jordan’s crown prince ties the knot at a royal wedding in Amman on Thursday, 1 June.

King Abdullah’s eldest son Crown Prince Hussein, 28, is marrying Rajwa Al Saif, 29, the youngest daughter of Saudi businessman Khaled Al Saif.

The couple’s Islamic marriage ceremony known as a “katb ktab” is being conducted at at Zahran Palace.

Around 140 guests will be in attendance, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and First Lady Jill Biden.

Prince William and Kate’s attendance was confirmed by Jordanian state media just hours before the wedding was due to take place.

In 2009, Crown Prince Hussein was named heir to the throne at the age of 15.

He obtained a degree in International History at Georgetown University in 2016, and graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in a year later.

His wife-to-be graduated with a degree in architecture from New York’s Syracuse University in New York.

She is related to the Saudi royal family on her mother’s side.