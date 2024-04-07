For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jose Andres said that Israel is waging a “war against humanity” after drone strikes killed seven aid workers from the celebrity chef’s organisation World Central Kitchen (WCK).

On 1 April, the aid workers were leaving a warehouse in two armoured cars with WCK logos when they were attacked from the air.

The workers had communicated their route to Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) in advance. Lalzawmi Francom, 43, from Australia; Damian Sobol, 35, from Poland; James Henderson, 33, James Kirby, 47, and John Chapman, 57, all from the UK; Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha, 25, from Gaza; and Jacob Flickinger, 33, a dual US-Canadian citizen were killed in the attack.

In Gaza, WCK has taken charge of the efforts to bring food in by sea in the face of famine for many Gazans. On Wednesday, Mr Andres noted that they had served more than 43 million meals at 68 kitchens in the wartorn area.

Mr Andres mourned his colleagues and expressed his outrage during the Sunday interview.

“This is not anymore about the seven men and women of World Central Kitchen that perished [in] this unfortunate event,” he told ABC’s This Week. “This is happening for way too long. It’s been six months of targeting anything that ... moves”.

The chef added that the war no longer appeared to be about fighting “terror” or about “defending Israel”.

“This really, at this point, seems it’s a war against humanity itself,” he said.

World Central Kitchen has been delivering food in disaster areas and war zones in 45 countries since Mr Andres founded the organization in 2010 following the Haiti earthquake which killed more than 200,000 people. WCK has also operated in 21 Ukrainian cities during the war.

Andres expressed his gratitude that the Israeli military is investigating the drone attack. But he also called for an independent investigation.

“The investigation should be much ... deeper,” Mr Andres told ABC News. “And I would say that the perpetrator cannot be investigating himself.”

The attack on the aid workers, as they left a warehouse in central Gaza, prompted outrage around the world including from the White House.

Israel has been widely condemned for not taking enough care to avoid the killing of civilians and aid workers.

People inspect the site where World Central Kitchen workers were killed in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, April 2, 2024 ( AP )

Following the attack, the Israeli military said the drone strikes had been made on the mistaken belief that the convoy was carrying Hamas fighters. Two IDF officers were fired from their posts and others have faced disciplinary actions.

The Israeli military said in a statement: “The strike on the aid vehicles is a grave mistake stemming from a serious failure due to a mistaken identification, errors in decision-making, and an attack contrary to the Standard Operating Procedures.”

Mr Andres said on Sunday that Hamas cannot be the constant refrain of the IDF every time something goes wrong.

Palestinians inspect a vehicle with the logo of the World Central Kitchen wrecked by an Israeli airstrike in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip on April 2, 2024 ( AP )

“Every time something happens, we cannot just be bringing Hamas into the equation,” he told ABC News.

It is six months since the war in Gaza began after Hamas 7 October attack which killed nearly 1,200 people in Israel. Some 250 people were taken hostage with around 100 still missing in Gaza.

Since Israel launched its counterattack, about 33,000 people in Gaza have been killed.