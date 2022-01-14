Kuwaiti security agents kidnap and imprison own officer in ‘cold lock-up’
The incident has led to renewed calls for the Interior Minister to step down
This article first appeared in our partner site, Independent Arabia
Kuwaiti state security agents affiliated with the Ministry of Interior are being investigated for kidnapping and torturing a senior officer, the ministry confirmed in a statement to Independent Arabia.
The ministry refused to provide further details, only stating that the suspects were being investigated.
According to local newspaper Al-Qabas, the officer was reportedly imprisoned in a cold lock-up until he lost consciousness, and agents told investigators that their actions were “in line with customary military procedures” used to extract confessions from suspects.
The security agents further said that senior officers at the State Security service were aware of the incident, the newspaper added, raising questions about Interior Minister Sheikh Thamer Al-Salem Al-Sabah’s political future.
Abdul Karim Al-Kandari, a member of Kuwait’s National Assembly, posted a statement on Twitter addressed to the interior minister, "A citizen has been tortured in State Security, and there is a statement from the head of the National Office for Human Rights pointing to crimes of torture in police stations."
"I am waiting for you [the Interior Minister] to take action on these issues and to assume the responsibility that you swore to abide by, and that is to protect people’s freedom," he added.
Meanwhile, Kuwaiti lawyer Imad Al-Seif, stated that “reports about the torture of an officer in the State Security department have been damaging and detrimental to the reputation of the services and the state.” He called for a “serious and transparent investigation.”
Another Kuwaiti took to Twitter to denounce the incident, stating that “what happened, if true, violates Article 31 of Kuwait’s constitution,” because “the State Security is meant to protect people from danger not to intimidate them.”
Reviewed and proofread by Tooba Ali and Celine Assaf
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies