Two Labour MPs denied entry and deported from Israel
Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed were deported after being accused of planning to spread ‘anti-Israel hatred’
Two Labour MPs have been denied entry to and deported from Israel in a move described as “deeply concerning” by the UK foreign secretary.
Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed were rejected at the Israeli border after being accused of planning to spread “anti-Israel hatred”.
Ms Yang, who represents Earley and Woodley, and Ms Mohamed, the MP for Sheffield Central, had flown to the country from Luton airport on Saturday afternoon.
Foreign secretary David Lammy hit out at the “unacceptable” Israeli decision and said it was “no way to treat British parliamentarians”.
“It is unacceptable, counterproductive, and deeply concerning that two British MPs on a parliamentary delegation to Israel have been detained and refused entry by the Israeli authorities,” Mr Lammy said.
“I have made clear to my counterparts in the Israeli government that this is no way to treat British Parliamentarians, and we have been in contact with both MPs tonight to offer our support.
“The UK government’s focus remains securing a return to the ceasefire and negotiations to stop the bloodshed, free the hostages and end the conflict in Gaza.”
The Israeli embassy in the UK said Ms Yang’s and Ms Mohamed’s visit was “intended to provoke, harm Israeli citizens, and spread falsehoods about them”.
“It is Israel's responsibility to prevent the entry of such individuals (just as is the practice in the United Kingdom),” it added.
