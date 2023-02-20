Watch live as Israelis protest outside parliament against new judiciary law

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as protests are held outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem over the government's proposed judicial reforms.

Opponents have taken to the streets in increasingly raucous protests to voice their objections to prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bill, which critics say will impact democracy.

The plans would weaken the country’s Supreme Court by allowing lawmakers to pass laws that the court has struck down, and give politicians more power over appointing judges.

Weekly mass demonstrations have broken out over the proposals and spread in major cities.

Polls have indicated that many Israelis want the reforms slowed to allow for dialogue with critics, or suspended.

Before the afternoon reading, demonstrators posted videos of themselves trying to prevent legislators from leaving for the Knesset.

"Demonstrators who talk about democracy are themselves bringing about the end of democracy when they deny elected delegates the fundamental right in a democracy - to vote," Mr Netanyahu said.

Sign up for our newsletters.