Lebanon’s PM designate Hariri steps down, plunging country into deeper crisis

Lebanon‘s Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri has stepped down just nine months after taking the post, citing “key differences” with the president, plunging the troubled country into further chaos.

Lebanon is already in the grips of an unprecedented economic collapse, described by the World Bank as one of the worst in the world in a century and a half. The crisis has only been worsened by the fact the Mediterranean state has had no proper government in nearly a year.

After months of stalemate, Mr Hariri finally presented a 24-person cabinet to President Michel Aoun on Wednesday sparking hopes a government could be formed, that would unlock millions of dollars of much needed international aid.

But after a 20-minute meeting with Mr Aoun on Thursday, Mr Hariri said “It is clear that we will not be able to agree with the president”.“I excused myself from forming the government. God help the country,” he added before walking away. It is the second time that Mr Hariri, 51, has resigned from the premiership. He last stepped down as prime minister in October 2019 in a bow to nationwide protests which had demanded major reforms and condemned the entire political class.

Recommended Government raises price of staple bread once more in Lebanon

A year later, after a massive explosion at Beirut port blew up swathes of the city killing over 200 people, the government which followed his, also resigned. Millions of dollars of aid were pledged to Lebanon on the condition a new cabinet be formed and reforms pushed through.

Mr Hariri was subsequently re-named to the post of premier-designate by parliament. But nine months on the country’s deeply fractured political elite have failed to agree on the makeup of that cabinet, despite the fact the pressing need to break the deadlock as the economy collapsed.

A power struggle emerged between Mr Hariri on one side and Mr Aoun and his son-in-law, Gebran Bassil, who heads the largest bloc in parliament, on the other over who has more power over the next Cabinet, which would oversee critical reforms and elections.

The two sides have since been trading blame over who was responsible for the deadlock. Meanwhile the currency has lost 95 percent of its value since the start of last year, seeing food prices more than quadruple. It has meant that, according to the UN, over three-quarters of the country now do not have food or access to money to buy food.

Most households also only have an hour or two of power from the national grid each day because of crippling fuel shortages, as the country lacks foreign currency to import.

Experts warned that Thursday’s news that Hariri was unable to form a government will only spark further hyperinflation, crushing poverty, hunger and so sectarian tensions: “all the ingredients of a social explosion and civil war”. Already the Lebanese lira plunged from 19,300 to the dollar on Wednesday to 21,000 to the dollar on the blackmarket after the news broke. It is still officially pegged at 1500.

“We are in a freefall. The only way out of the crisis was international [financial] support. That isn’t possible without forming a government without an economic plan,” said Sami Nader, a Lebanese economist and director of the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs.

“We are not even back at square one, we are at square minus five.” He said that the government was meanwhile ploughing through the last of its foreign reserves. “We are effectively burning the wood beam of the house to have heat,” he added. “God knows where we are heading to. There is no limit to how low the lira can plunge, you can’t do any computation.”