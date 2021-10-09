Lebanon plunged into darkness ‘for days’ as country runs out of electricity

Lebanon has been plunged into darkness by a power outage expected to last for several days.

The country's two largest power stations have been forced to shut down due to a fuel shortage, a government official told Reuters on Saturday.

Not for the first time in recent months, the al Zahrani and the Deir Ammar stations stopped working, with Sky News reporting that supplies of diesel were apparently exhausted, and energy production dropped to below 200 megawatts.

Lebanon has been wracked by a wave of crises impacting all aspects of daily life since its economy began to collapse in 2019, with poverty, unemployment and inflation soaring amid vast discontent at a political system long accused of corruption and mismanagement.

Supplies of fuel, electricity, water and medicines are among the necessities which have been affected in the crisis, which the World Bank describes as one of the worst economic collapses in modern history.

Residents have reported being limited to as little as one or two hours of electricity per day, while businesses and hospitals have been forced to scale back operations or shut down completely.

