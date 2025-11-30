Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An influential Palestinian activist who featured in Louis Theroux’s BBC documentary on the West Bank has described months of harassment and intimidation by armed Israeli settlers.

Issa Amro, a West Bank community leader recently nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and listed as one of TIME magazine’s Time100 Next 2025, says Israeli soldiers are assisting settlers in the attacks and turning a blind eye.

After having his home raided in May, shortly after the release of Theroux’s film The Settlers, Mr Amro believes he is being punished for spotlighting the plight of Palestinians in the West Bank.

“It’s a zoo now,” he tells The Independent. “They’re acting as wild as possible.”

open image in gallery Palestinian activist Issa Amro, center, stands with Israeli activists in the embattled West Bank city of Hebron ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The 45-year-old has been living in his home in the Tal Rumeida Area of Hebron for almost 20 years and says the attacks against him, his family and friends have increased in recent times.

“I don’t feel safe in my own house,” Mr Amro told The Independent. “I always have nightmares that they will come into my house and shoot me.”

He added: “They started hating me more after I appeared in the BBC documentary with Louis Theroux. They hated me much more since then.”

Between 7 and 8 October 2025, he says his home was attacked three times in the space of 12 hours.

open image in gallery Mohammad Natsheh released to Palestine Red Crescent ambulance after he says he was arrested beaten and kept for 7 hours ( Issa Amro/Mohammed Natsheh )

Israeli soldiers forced their way into Mr Amro’s home and detained his childhood friend and neighbour, Mohammed Natsheh, in the afternoon of 7 October as he looked after his property in his absence. Once Natsheh tried to film the officers, CCTV footage shows him being dragged away by them. He was released to a Palestine Red Crescent Society ambulance after seven hours and barred from returning to the area. He has been forced to move to a different district as a result.

In a statement, the IDF said: “Forces were dispatched to the Jewish neighbourhood in Hebron within the Judea Brigade. When the individual did not respond to IDF requests and warnings, he was detained by the forces. During the detention, he fainted and was immediately evacuated for medical treatment.”

open image in gallery CCTV footage has captured Israeli settler attacks on Issa Amro’s home ( Issa Amro/CCTV )

But Mr Amro and Mr Natsheh say that he was registered with checkpoints allowing passage into the area. Mr Amro says this has impaired his support networks, and he is being made to feel “isolated” from his community.

On the same day, footage then shows several Israeli settlers surrounding Mr Amro’s home, along with what appear to be armed soldiers. Mr Amro says they stayed for hours and taunted him about the death of his brother, joking that his son had been arrested.

open image in gallery An Israeli soldier enters Mr Amro's property and asks him to stop using his phone ( Issa Amro )

The following day, around 1.50am on the night of 8 October, Mr Amro said he was shaken by the sounds of his door being tampered with. CCTV footage shows a group of armed Israeli settlers outside his gates in a large group.

Footage then appears to show one of the settlers climbing up the wall of Mr Amro’s house to remove the CCTV camera. Damningly, this appears to be watched by an Israeli soldier who does nothing to stop the settler.

The camera then shows rocks being thrown at Mr Amro. Soldiers entered his home to arrest him, he says, after they accused him of throwing rocks.

He said he was left terrified by the incident and was convinced of the worst: “I thought they were going to come and shoot me in my bedroom.”

German citizens Michael, 55, and Sabine Friedrich, 60, witnessed the incidents as they were staying with Mr Amro on 7 and 8 October.

open image in gallery Pictures show locks to Mr Amro’s home damaged ( Issa Amro )

“It seemed like they were going to kill him,” Mr Friedrich told The Independent. “Because they thought he was alone, but they didn’t realise he had Europeans with him. They were armed with what seemed like M16s. They emerged from the bushes, and it seemed like an ambush. They behaved worse than any school bullies I’ve ever seen.”

The IDF said: “On October 8, 2025, a friction occurred between Israeli civilians and Palestinians. IDF soldiers were dispatched to the scene and separated the parties involved until the Israel Police arrived.”

On 24 October, friends and neighbours who had been in his company were asked to leave his home after it was declared a “closed military zone”. However, maps shown to Mr Amro, show that his living space is surrounded by a military area, but in fact, his land is an island within it.

open image in gallery Israeli soldiers enter Mr Amro’s home and declare it a closed military zone ( Issa Amro/CCTV )

The IDF denied his home had been declared a closed zone: “Contrary to claims, Issa Amro’s home is located outside the closed military area, and he is permitted to host people within the framework of the law.”

But the activist believes he is being intimidated to be put off campaigning and speaking out and forced to leave his home.

The activist said he contacted the Israeli Police who failed to take the issue further. The police have not replied to The Independent’s request for comment.

The intimidation is part of an escalating pattern of violence in the West Bank. Footage released this week appears to show Israeli soldiers shooting dead two Palestinians in the West Bank, despite them lifting their shirts and hands to show they were unarmed.

open image in gallery Louis Theroux’s acclaimed documentary ‘The Settlers’ documented the violence by groups intent on taking over areas of the West Bank ( CREDIT LINE:BBC/Mindhouse Productions Ltd/Josh Baker )

Last month, a ten-year-old boy was shot dead by Israeli forces, while viral footage showed an elderly woman clubbed by Israeli settlers. Over 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since 7 October, with visitors and residents warning that the situation is worsening by the day.

On 23 October, the Knesset gave preliminary approval to internationally condemned plans to annex the West Bank.

The groups have been condemned by the United Nations, the UK and US governments. On Thursday, the UK, France, Germany, and Italy condemned settler violence in the area.