Macron demands Israel stops killing women and babies in Gaza bombings

Israel must stop bombing Gaza and killing women and babies, says French President Emmanuel Macron.

Mr Macron said there was “no justification” for the continued bombing of the enclave, which Palestinian health officials claim has killed more than 11,000 people.

He told the BBC that although France “clearly condemns” the 7 October “terrorist” attacks on Israel by Hamas and recognised Israel’s right to defend itself, “we do urge them to stop this bombing.”

Mr Macron told the news organisation that “there is no other solution than first a humanitarian pause, going to a ceasefire, which will allow [us] to protect... all civilians having nothing to do with terrorists.”

And he added: “De facto – today, civilians are bombed – de facto. These babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed. So there is no reason for that and no legitimacy. So we do urge Israel to stop.”

Hamas militants killed around 1,400 people in its surprise brutal attack on Israel and took 240 people hostage.

“We do share [Israel’s] pain. And we do share their willingness to get rid of terrorism. We know what terrorism means in France.

“It’s extremely important for all of us because of our principles, because we are democracies. It’s important for the mid-to-long run as well for the security of Israel itself, to recognise that all lives matter.”

Mr Macron refused to state whether he believed Israel had broken international law in Gaza.

“I’m not a judge. I’m a head of state,” he said as he stated it would not be right to criticise “a partner and friend” a month after the shocking attack.

He added that Israel was creating “resentment and bad feelings” in the Middle East with its retaliation against Gaza, which he believed would extend the conflict.

Israel announced on Friday that it would start daily four-hour pauses in its military actions in northern Gaza to allow civilians to flee.