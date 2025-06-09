Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A special judicial committee in Dubai has reportedly ordered the parent company of one of the region's retail giants to restructure its board, trying to end years of turmoil after the death of its billionaire founder and secure the future of the owner of the Mall of the Emirates.

The changes at Majid Al Futtaim come as Dubai tries to guide the family-run businesses that powered the city-state's growth in the United Arab Emirates through generational change.

Authorities also likely want to avoid any further infighting that could slow down the growth of a firm that has long made hiring Emiratis a key goal.

The Financial Times first reported on the changes to Majid Al Futtaim's board, saying it came at the orders of a government-established special judicial committee.

In 2022, Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, established a special judicial committee to look after the estate of Majid Al Futtaim's founder — also named Majid Al Futtaim — following his death in 2021.

Responding to questions Monday from The Associated Press, the company appeared to acknowledge the changes at Majid Al Futtaim Capital, which oversees its group of companies.

The changes “reflect a shareholder-led effort to evolve governance in line with the long-term interests of the Group,” the company said in a statement.

“These changes do not affect the operations or governance of Majid Al Futtaim Holding. Majid Al Futtaim continues to operate under an independent board and strong oversight.”

open image in gallery The changes at Majid Al Futtaim come as Dubai tries to guide the family-run businesses that powered the city-state's growth in the United Arab Emirates through generational change ( Associated Press )

Dubai's government did not respond to a request for comment.

The Financial Times described Majid Al Futtaim's parent company as now being overseen by five government and four family representatives.

Succession battles aren’t unusual in the United Arab Emirates, where family-run businesses dominate private enterprise.

Rulers have given merchant families broad control over different sectors in exchange for the promise of big investments and fast-paced development.

But over the years, that economic strategy has caused headaches for authorities, who have intervened when patriarchs die and tensions between disgruntled relatives boil over.

Majid Al Futtaim is a mainstay of the local consumer economy. It’s also a giant in the broader Gulf Arab region, owning and operating prominent hotels, entertainment venues and shopping malls. Its portfolio includes the Mall of the Emirates, a major tourist draw in Dubai that houses the Middle East’s first-ever indoor ski slope. It also runs regional franchises for global brands, including Lego.

Majid Al Futtaim’s revenues last year topped $9 billion.

As crown prince in the 1990s, Sheikh Mohammed mediated a succession dispute between Al Futtaim, the founder, and a cousin. Al Futtaim used the funds from that settlement to start his namesake company.