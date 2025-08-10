Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that Israel "has no choice but to finish the job and complete the defeat of Hamas," as he addressed foreign media in Jerusalem.

Defending a planned military offensive, Mr Netanyahu asserted that "our goal is not to occupy Gaza, our goal is to free Gaza," while also pushing back against what he called a "global campaign of lies" amid growing condemnation of the plan both inside and outside Israel.

The prime minister outlined a "fairly short timetable" for the next steps in Gaza.

He stated that Israel's objectives include demilitarising the territory, ensuring the Israeli military has "overriding security control," and establishing a non-Israeli civilian administration.

In a striking development, Mr Netanyahu revealed he had recently directed Israel’s military to "bring in more foreign journalists."

This marks a significant shift, as foreign media have not typically been allowed into Gaza beyond military embeds.

He again blamed the Hamas militant group for many of Gaza’s problems, including civilian deaths, destruction, and shortages of aid.

open image in gallery Displaced Palestinians carry food parcels as they raid trucks carrying humanitarian aid in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip ( AFP via Getty Images )

At least 26 Palestinians were killed while seeking aid in the Gaza Strip, hospitals and witnesses said, as families of Israeli hostages called for a general strike to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to expand military operations in the territory.

Netanyahu is scheduled to give a press conference for foreign and local media later Sunday amid international condemnation of his plans. His address will come just before the United Nations Security Council holds an emergency meeting on Israel's plan to take control of Gaza City.

Hospital officials said they received bodies from areas where Palestinians were seeking aid — either along food convoy routes or near privately run aid distribution points across Gaza.

The dead include 10 who were killed while waiting for aid trucks close to the newly built Morag corridor which separates the southern cities of Rafah and Khan Younis, said Nasser hospital.

A further six people were killed while waiting for aid in northern Gaza near the Zikim crossing, according to the Gaza Health Ministry and the Shifa hospital in Gaza City which received the casualties.

In central Gaza, witnesses said they first heard warning shots before the fire was aimed toward crowds of aid seekers trying to reach a food distribution site operated by Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. AP cannot independently confirm who fired the shots. The Awda hospital in the nearby Nuseirat refugee camp said four people were killed by Israeli gunfire.

open image in gallery Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel ‘has no choice but to finish the job and complete the defeat of Hamas’ ( via REUTERS )

“First, it was in the air, then they started to fire at the people,” said Sayed Awda, who waited hundreds of meters (yards) from the GHF site in the area.

Six other aid seekers were killed while trying to reach GHF sites in Khan Younis and Rafah, Nasser hospital said.

The US and Israel backed the foundation months ago as an alternative to the U.N.-run aid system, but its early operations have been marred by deaths and chaos, with aid-seekers coming under gunfire near the routes leading to the sites.

Responding to Associated Press inquiries, the GHF media office said: “There were no incidents at or near our sites today and these incidents appear to be linked to crowds trying to loot aid convoy.”

Israel's military also said there were no incidents involving Israeli troops near central Gaza aid sites.

Seven people were killed in airstrikes, local hospitals reported — three people near the fishermen’s port in Gaza City and four people, two of them children, in a strike that hit a tent in Khan Younis. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the strikes, but has accused Hamas of operating from civilian areas.

Israel’s air and ground offensive has displaced most of the population and pushed the territory toward famine. Two more Palestinian children died of malnutrition-related causes on Saturday, bringing the death toll among children in Gaza to 100 since the war began.

open image in gallery Aid pallets are parachuted after being dropped from a military plane over Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip during an airdrop mission above the Israel-besieged Palestinian territory ( AFP via Getty Images )

A total of 117 adults have died of malnutrition-related causes since late June when the ministry started to count this age category, it said.

The toll from hunger isn’t included in the ministry’s death toll of 61,400 Palestinians in the war.

The ministry, part of the Hamas-run government and staffed by medical professionals, doesn’t distinguish between fighters or civilians, but says around half of the dead have been women and children. The UN and independent experts consider it the most reliable source on war casualties.

The prospect of expanding the war has sparked outrage both internationally and within Israel, where bereaved families and relatives of hostages still held in Gaza urged companies to declare a general strike next week.

Tens of thousands of Israelis rallied in Tel Aviv on Saturday night in what local media called one of the largest anti-government protests in recent months.

The families and their supporters hope to pressure the government to reverse its decision to take over Gaza City, warning that expanding the war will endanger their loved ones.

Of the 251 people abducted when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing about 1,200, around 50 remain in Gaza, with 20 Israel believed to be alive.

Lishay Miran-Lavi, whose husband Omri is among the hostages, also appealed to US President Donald Trump and special envoy Steve Witkoff to halt the war.

open image in gallery Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip attend a rally demanding their release from Hamas captivity and calling for an end to the war, in Tel Aviv, Israel ( Associated Press )

“The decision to send the army deeper into Gaza is a danger to my husband, Omri. But we can still stop this disaster,” she said.

Also Sunday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz toured the northern part of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. He said Israel's military would remain in the area's refugee camps at least until the end of the year.

Approximately 40,000 Palestinians have been driven from their homes this year in the West Bank's largest displacement since Israel captured the territory in 1967. Israel says the operations are needed to stamp out militancy, as violence by all sides has surged since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack ignited war in Gaza.

Katz on Sunday said the number of warnings about attacks against Israelis in the West Bank had decreased by 80% since the operation began in January.

