Netanyahu’s rule to end as Israel opposition parties form coalition

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12 years in power is set to come to an end as his opponents say they have reached a coalition deal, paving the way to oust the veteran leader.

The eleventh-hour announcement by opposition leader Yair Lapid and his main coalition partner, right politician Naftali Bennett, came just minutes before a midnight deadline, which if missed would have plunged the country into a fifth extraordinary election in just over two years.

Mr Lapid informed the country’s president Reuven Rivlin that he had made a coalition government comprised of his party’s Yesh Atid, Blue and White, Bennett’s Yamina, Labor, Yisrael Beiteinu, New Hope, Meretz and a small Islamist party the United Arab List.

The president’s statement said that a rotation deal had been agreed with Mr Bennett becoming prime minister first and Mr Lapid as alternate prime minister - after two years, they will switch.

“This government will work for all the citizens of Israel, those that voted for it and those that didn’t,” Mr Lapid said in a statement on Twitter.

“It will do everything to unite Israeli society.”

By being included in the deal, the United Arab List will become the first Arab party ever to be part of a governing coalition in Israel.

The agreement still needs to be approved by Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, in a vote that is expected to take place early next week.

If it goes through, Mr Lapid and his diverse array of partners, united only in their demand to have Mr Netanyahu removed from office, will end the record-setting 12-year rule of the current leader.

Dahlia Scheindlin, an Israel-based pollster and political analyst at The Century Foundation, told The Independent that Mr Netanyahu is expected to do everything he can to prevent the coalition taking power as he is desperate to remain in office while he fights three corruption trials.

Even if he is no longer prime minister, he can still remain a member of the Knesset.

“This is not a definite thing yet, but it is closer than ever. This is the biggest landmark change we have seen in twelve years,” Ms Scheindlin said.

“But there is still 12 days for the Knesset to swear them in. There is at least a week for something to happen and Netanyahu to try.

“He will spend the next 12 days trying to work out how to undermine and sabotage this government.”

Mr Netanyahu, nicknamed King Bibi and Mr Israel, has dominated Israeli politics over the last three decades - serving as prime minister since 2009 in addition to an earlier term in the late 1990s.

He has also simultaneously held other ministerial portfolios at different points.

More follows...