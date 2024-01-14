For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

As the Israel-Hamas war reached its 100th day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed “no one will stop us - not the Hague, not the axis of evil, and no one else”.

Across Israel on Sunday, events were held to mark the grim milestone - and the three months that the remaining Israeli hostages - thought to be aroun 100 - have spent in Hamas captivity.

“After 100 days, how can one still find hope?” said former Hamas hostage Moran Stela Yanai in a speech to a large crowd in Tel Aviv’s hostage square on Sunday.

Former Israeli hostage negotiator Gershon Baskin told The Independent: “The mood amongst the Israeli public is one of frustration. We have not left October 7th yet. We’re still stuck in traumatised society. We’re still stuck in that position. And I don’t know anyone who’s optimistic about the fate of the hostages.”

In Gaza, the death toll continued to rise - with 125 Palestinians killed and 265 injured in the past 24 hours, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

A vigil for victims and hostages of Hamas attacks in December (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Over 23,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war started and 60,000 have been injured, according to the same authorities.

Around half of its buildings have been damaged or destroyed. A quarter of its population faces “catastrophic hunger and starvation.” Less than half of its hospitals remain even partially functioning. And over two thirds of school buildings have been damaged.

“Gaza has simply become uninhabitable” - in the words of the UN’s Humanitarian Chief Martin Griffiths.

Israel faces an ongoing case in the International Court of Justice put forward by South Africa accusing Israel of ‘genocide’ over the handling of its war in Gaza.

In an ICJ hearing on Thursday, officials representing South Africa said that Israel’s “genocidal intent” was evident “from the way in which [its] military attack is being conducted”.

They said Israel had a plan to “destroy” Gaza, which “has been nurtured at the highest level of state”.

In Gaza, the death toll continued to rise - with 125 Palestinians killed and 265 injured in the past 24 hours, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. (AP)

Israel rejected the argument, stating South Africa presented “a sweeping counter-factual description” of the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Israel declared war in response to Hamas’ unprecedented cross-border attack on Oct. 7 in which around 1,200 people were killed, mostly civilians, and 250 others were taken hostage. It was the deadliest attack in Israel’s history and the deadliest for Jews since the Holocaust.

In its fourth month, the war is already Israel’s longest since the country’s establishment in 1948.