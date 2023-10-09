For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to speak as the country begins a ‘complete siege’ of Gaza.

Mr Netanyahu today (Monday 9 October) announced that Israel had formally declared war after the Palestinian militant group Hamas staged a cross border attack which has so far killed more than 700 people.

Hamas militants broke through the barrier separating Gaza from Israel early on Saturday morning and went on to terrorise nearby villages.

Israel announced that in the aftermath of the attack, more than 250 Israeli bodies were found at the site of the Supernova music festival which took place near the Gaza border.

In response to the attack, the the IDF is launching a 'complete siege' of Gaza after calling up more than 100,000 reserve soldiers.

So far, Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 500 Palestinians in the Gaza strip.