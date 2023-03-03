Watch: High Commissioner for Human Rights briefs council on situation in Palestine
Watch as Volker Turk, the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights, briefs the Human Rights Council in Geneva on the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.
It comes after suspected Palestinian gunmen killed an Israeli-American motorist in the occupied West Bank on Monday, 27 February.
The shooting occurred after Jewish settlers tore through a Palestinian village in violence that has gone against US attempts efforts to get the sides to cooperate on security.
According to Israeli officials, Palestinians carried out drive-by shootings on a road near Jericho.
The US State Department has said that the person, who has not been publicly identified, killed was also a US citizen.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting.
Foreign mediators are seeking to calm tensions that rose after prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu regained power.
