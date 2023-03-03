Watch: High Commissioner for Human Rights briefs council on situation in Palestine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch as Volker Turk, the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights, briefs the Human Rights Council in Geneva on the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

It comes after suspected Palestinian gunmen killed an Israeli-American motorist in the occupied West Bank on Monday, 27 February.

The shooting occurred after Jewish settlers tore through a Palestinian village in violence that has gone against US attempts efforts to get the sides to cooperate on security.

According to Israeli officials, Palestinians carried out drive-by shootings on a road near Jericho.

The US State Department has said that the person, who has not been publicly identified, killed was also a US citizen.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting.

Foreign mediators are seeking to calm tensions that rose after prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu regained power.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.