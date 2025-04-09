The Taliban say case of detained British couple will be decided under Islamic law

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Taliban detained a British couple in Afghanistan over a small matter and the courts will rule on it based on Islamic law, a government spokesperson said Tuesday, adding: "God willing, their problem will soon be resolved."

It's the first time in more than a month that Taliban authorities have publicly commented on the case of Peter and Barbie Reynolds, who were arrested in early February after being taken from their home in central Bamiyan province to the capital, Kabul.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani said the matter was “not that big” but did not go into detail.

“The only thing I can say is that the matter was previously with the Interior Ministry and it has now been handed over to the courts,” Mr Qani said.

“Their problem (crime) is not that big. God willing, their problem will soon be resolved and a shariah (Islamic law) decision will be made. It is a small matter and should not be a cause for concern.”

The couple’s son Jonathan said last week he has been “interacting” with the US government after a video plea to President Donald Trump for help to get his parents released.

He told BBC News the UK Government has been “very, very supportive” of his family and he is now in contact with US government agencies.

Mr Reynolds’ parents were detained alongside Faye Hall, an American friend who had rented a plane to travel with them, and a translator from the couple’s Rebuild training business.

Their son, who is a dual British and American citizen, said Ms Hall was released late last month.

“I think, for me, after seeing Faye Hall get out, I’m like, ‘well, who did that?’,” Mr Reynolds told BBC News.

“As an American – I’m a British citizen and American – I’m like, ‘hey, I’m going to go to the American president, see if he can help’.”

The Associated Press reports Ms Hall’s release was part of a deal which Qatari negotiators helped to broker.

Mr and Mrs Reynolds have run school training programmes for 18 years and remained in the country after the Taliban takeover in 2021.

After taking power, the Taliban introduced a ban on women working and education for girls older than 12.

Since his video appeal, Mr Reynolds said he has been “interacting” with the US government.

“I have been interacting with the state department and few other agencies since my video reach out this week which has been encouraging,” he said.

“I mean, it’s a very, very tricky situation for any nation working with Afghanistan and the Taliban.”

Mr Reynolds’ sister Sarah Entwistle previously raised concerns over her father’s heart condition and his deteriorating health.

Ms Entwistle and Mr Reynolds’ parents have been detained for more than two months, their son said.

He said: “One of the complicated parts is my parents have adamantly said they want to stay there, they want to be released from prison because they’ve done nothing wrong, but they want to be released so they can carry on doing the work they’re doing.

“This just speaks to the character and the stamina and the vision and conviction that they have of why they’re there.”

The couple, who originally met at the University of Bath, married in Kabul in 1970.