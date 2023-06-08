Watch live as thousands dance through Tel Aviv streets in famous Pride parade

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as thousands are expected to dance through the streets of Tel Aviv in the city’s internationally renowned Pride parade.

This year’s event, held on Thursday 8 June, celebrates 25 years since the first parade.

As a result of intensely hot weather in Israel, the parade and the party - traditionally held at the end - will be split into two events.

Temperatures could reach 31C and 32C in Tel Aviv over the next 48 hours, according to The Times of Israel.

Parade participants are expected to gather at 4 pm local time and march down the beachside route for around three hours.

As a result of the political situation in the country, politicians will not be allowed to speak at this year’s march, unlike in previous years, with the exception of the mayor of Tel Aviv, Ron Huldai.

Speaking ahead of the parade, he declared the LGBT+ protest movement “extremely important”.