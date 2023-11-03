Watch live view of Rafah border crossing as Israeli troops surround Gaza City

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view of the Rafah border on Friday 3 November, as more foreign nationals are expected to cross from Gaza into Egypt.

Humza Yousaf’s in-laws have been granted permission to leave the besieged enclave, according to a list published by the Palestinian Border Authority.

Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla, from Dundee, have been named among 92 British nationals who will be permitted to pass through the Rafah border crossing.

The couple travelled to Gaza to visit family prior to the conflict erupting and have been trapped there since.

News of their evacuation will be a relief for the leader of the Scottish National Party, who just days ago told how the couple had run out of clean drinking water.

A list published overnight by the Palestinian Border Authority said those named on it must be "present at 7am in the outdoor halls of the crossing to facilitate their travel".

Around 200 Britons in Gaza have so far registered with the authorities, and along with their dependents, the total number the UK is trying to secure passage for is thought to be in the low hundreds.