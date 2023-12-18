BP halts oil and gas shipments through Red Sea after attacks

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Oil giant BP has paused all of its tanker journeys through the Red Sea due to attacks by militants from Yemen.

It said it has witnessed a "deteriorating security situation" for its shipments.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have stepped up attacks on vessels in the Red Sea in recent days.

The rebels are understood to be targeting ships using the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, with the pro-Hamas group seeking to disrupt ships set for Israel.

On Monday, BP said: "In our trading & shipping business, as in all BP businesses, the safety and security of our people and those working on our behalf is BP's priority.

"In light of the deteriorating security situation for shipping in the Red Sea, BP has decided to temporarily pause all transits through the Red Sea.

"We will keep this precautionary pause under ongoing review, subject to circumstances as they evolve in the region."

It came as one of the world's largest shipping firms, Evergreen Line, said it would no longer carry Israeli cargo via the Red Sea.

"For the safety of ships and crew, Evergreen Line has decided to temporarily stop accepting Israeli cargo with immediate effect, and has instructed its container ships to suspend navigation through the Red Sea until further notice," it said in a statement.

The Houthis, who have declared their support for Hamas, are targeting ships travelling through the Bab al-Mandab Strait - also known as the Gate of Tears - which is a channel 20 miles (32km) wide, and known for being perilous to navigate.

A number of shipping firms, such as Maersk, had already paused container shipments through the area due to the surge in attacks.

Danish firm Maersk said it would suspend its activity in the region following a near miss involving its Maersk Gibraltar ship on Thursday.

Oil and gas prices increased on Monday due to the potential disruption caused the shipping issues.

Brent crude oil increased by around 1 per cent to $77.2 per barrel.

Meanwhile, wholesale oil prices rose more sharply, with the European benchmark for gas, Dutch front month futures, rising by over 7 per cent to more than €35 per megawatt hour.

The shipping route is a key area for global trade, particularly for the transport of oil, grain and consumer goods from east Asia.

Press Association