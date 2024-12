Family of British couple missing in Red Sea yacht sinking say they are in ‘disbelief’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A British couple missing after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea off Egypt have been named by their family who say they are “desperate” for news.

Jenny Cawson, 36, and her husband Tariq Sinada, 49, are believed to be among seven people still unaccounted for after the tourist boat Sea Story capsized and sank south of the coastal town of Marsa Alam in Egypt in the early hours of Monday.

The four-deck Sea Story was carrying 44 people, including 13 crew and 31 passengers.

Ms Cawson’s family told the BBC on Saturday they are continuing to receive daily updates from the Foreign Office – but voiced their frustration as there is “still no news”.

Ms Cawson’s father Michael Williams said they first heard of the incident from Mr Sinada’s mother.

open image in gallery Although 33 people have been rescued, some seven people, including Jenny Cawson and Tariq Sinada, are still missing ( AFP/Getty )

“Tariq’s mother messaged us that the Sea Story sank in the Red Sea and asked me if I knew the name of the boat,” Mr Williams recalled.

“We were just in disbelief, it’s one of those moments when the world stops.”

Ms Cawson’s mother Pamela told the BBC she recognised the name of the boat in the news as the couple had been in touch when they arrived in the Red Sea.

She said: “Your heart sinks. You ask yourself, have I misread the news? Let’s look again.”

The family further told the BBC they approached local sources in Egypt in an attempt to locate their loved ones.

“One of the local sources was kind enough to try and look for them in local hospitals,” Ms Cawson’s mother said.

She added that the couple, who live in Ashburton, near Newton Abbot, Devon, always carried out research before they embarked on a trip.

open image in gallery The boat sank south of the coastal town of Marsa Alam in Egypt in the early hours of Monday ( The Independent )

“Everything Jenny and her husband do is highly considered; they do proper research before travelling anywhere. They are not the type of people who take anything at face value,” she said.

Ms Cawson, who works for the Devon Wildlife Trust, and Mr Sinada, an IT professional, are both experienced scuba divers.

A spokesperson for Mr Sinada’s employer Tata Consultancy Services said in a statement: “The incident that took place in the Red Sea on Monday is tragic and our thoughts are with Tariq’s family and all those that have been impacted.

“We hope for his safe return, along with all other passengers.”

Tourists on board the luxury yacht included nationals from the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Poland, Belgium, Switzerland, Finland, China, Slovakia, Spain and Ireland.

Following a search and rescue operation led by the Egyptian Navy, 33 people have been rescued and four bodies were recovered whose identities have yet to be confirmed.

open image in gallery The Sea Story vessell was carrying 44 people when it sunk in rough waters ( Dive Pro LIve Aboard )

The governor of the Red Sea, Amr Hanafi, previously said in a statement that the boat operated by Dive Pro Liveaboard had cleared its last safety inspection in March and no technical issues were reported.

The disaster was caused after a large wave hit the yacht, the governor added.

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority had warned of high waves on the Red Sea and advised against maritime activity on Sunday and Monday.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We are providing consular support to a number of British nationals and their families following an incident in Egypt and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Marsa Alam is a popular destination for tourists on diving and cruise holidays as it is near large areas with coral reefs.