At least three rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israel, security forces confirm

At least three rockets have been fired from Lebanon towards Israel, the Israeli military has confirmed.

The military said the rockets landed in the Mediterranean Sea, causing no damage or casualties.

It said after the rocket attack “according to protocol no sirens were sounded.”

The rockets were launched from the Qlaileh area north of Naqoura, near the border with Israel.

Israel’s public broadcaster Kann news said residents in Western Galilee report hearing explosions.

Citing security sources, Lebanese media reported that Palestinian factions were likely behind the firing of several rockets from south of the coastal city of Tyre.

Lebanon’s Al-Jadeed news channel cited sources saying the rocket launched from southern Lebanon were not fired from Hezbollah platforms.

Meanwhile, Lebanese media also reported Israeli warplanes were flying over southern Lebanese regions.

Israel has been trading fire with Palestinian Islamist group Hamas this week in their worst hostilities for years.

Gaza's Health Ministry said the death toll has climbed to 103 Palestinians, including 27 children and 11 women, with 580 people wounded. Islamic Jihad confirmed the deaths of seven militants, while Hamas has acknowledged 13 of its militants killed, including a senior commander. Israel says the number of militants dead is much higher.

Seven people have been killed in Israel. Among them were a soldier killed by an anti-tank missile and a six-year-old child hit in a rocket attack.

Israel fought a 2006 war against Hezbollah guerrillas, who have sway in southern Lebanon and advanced rockets, though the border has been mostly quiet since then.

Small Palestinian factions in Lebanon have fired sporadically on Israel in the past.