Saudi Arabia seizes 4.5m amphetamine pills hidden in oranges

Saudi Arabia’s customs have thwarted an attempt to smuggle into the country more than 4.5 million pills of amphetamine, locally known as Captagon, obscured in a shipment of oranges, state TV reported on Wednesday.

Al Arabiya said the shipment of oranges entering via Jeddah port was confiscated after thorough custom checks involving the use of X-ray machines.

The report did not mention the origin of the narcotics. The images showed a large quantity of Captagon pills hidden under the fruit boxes.

Saudi authorities said they arrested several people suspected of waiting for the arrival of the boxes.

In April, Saudi Arabia banned imports of fruit and vegetables from Lebanon after the authorities foiled two drug smuggling attempts involving narcotics hidden inside pomegranates. Saudi Arabia’s ban on Lebanese goods only threatens to exacerbate the country’s economic crisis.

Saudi authorities announced on Saturday the seizure of 14.4 million amphetamine pills from Lebanon, hidden in a shipment of iron sheets.