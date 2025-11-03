Israeli military’s top lawyer arrested after leaking footage of soldiers ‘abusing’ Palestinian detainee
Military advocate general Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi resigned over the footage which allegedly shows soldiers abusing a captive
Israel’s top military prosecutor has been arrested after admitting leaking a video that showed Israeli soldiers allegedly abusing a Palestinian prisoner at the Sde Teiman detention camp.
Military advocate general Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi resigned on Friday after taking full responsibility for the leak and was arrested on multiple charges on Monday, including abuse of office and breach of trust.
The widely circulated footage caused an international uproar when it was first released by Israel’s Channel 12 in August 2024. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the leak “the most serious public-relations attack” against Israel to date.
Tomer-Yerushalmi said that she had leaked the video to counter criticism that the military was prioritising Palestinian detainees over Israeli troops. In her resignation letter she said the military had a “duty to investigate when there is reasonable suspicion of violence against a detainee,” according to excerpts published in Israeli media.
“Unfortunately, this basic understanding — that there are actions which must never be taken even against the vilest of detainees — no longer convinces everyone,” she wrote.
Netanyahu had singled out the incident as the target of an “independent, impartial investigation” to discover exactly how the leak had emerged in recent days, eventually leading to Tomer-Yerushalmi’s arrest.
The footage showed a Palestinian detainee blindfolded and laying on his front in several rows of prisoners at the notorious detention camp in the Negev desert.
He is then seen being picked out of the group and taken to a corner where several soldiers are seen surrounding him from behind and moving back and forth, covering themselves with shields.
The man was later admitted to hospital with severe rib and injuries so severe that he is said to have been unable to walk, according to Israeli media. A UN spokesperson called the footage “shocking” at the time.
It sparked major protests in support of the soldiers in Israel after multiple members of the IDF’s Unit 100, including a captain and a major, were arrested .
Five reservists were charged with aggravated abuse and causing serious bodily harm including the charge of using a “sharp object” to stab the detainee.
On Monday it emerged that the detainee had been released as part of a prisoner-hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas.
