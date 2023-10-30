Body of German-Israeli woman abducted from rave party found, family say

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The family of a tattoo artist feared kidnapped during the Hamas massacre at an Israeli rave have been informed of her death.

Shani Louk, 22, a German-Israeli woman who was believed to have been abducted to the Gaza Strip during Hamas’s October 7 onslaught was previously thought to be alive but in a critical condition.

Her mother recognised her distinctive tattoos and dreadlocks as horror videos emerged of a partially naked body inside a pick-up truck being paraded through the streets by Palestinian gunmen.

On Monday, members of Louk’s family said they received a tragic letter from the Israeli Zaka rescue service saying that a bone from the base of her skull, without which a person cannot survive, had been recovered and identified.

German tourist dances at festival before Hamas kidnap her

“Unfortunately we received the news yesterday that my daughter is no longer alive,” Louk’s mother Ricarda told the German outlet RTL.

Her sister Adi also confirmed the death of Shani in a post on Instagram.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of my sister, Shani Nicole Z.L. [may her memory be a blessing], who was on October 7, 2023, at the party massacre in Re’im.”

There has been no official confirmation from the German Foreign Ministry and her body has not yet been returned from Gaza.

A music festival survivor fleeing the attack, a pair of Hamas militants and a deadly decision Show all 17 1 / 17 A music festival survivor fleeing the attack, a pair of Hamas militants and a deadly decision A music festival survivor fleeing the attack, a pair of Hamas militants and a deadly decision APTOPIX Israel Palestinians APTOPIX Israel Palestinians Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. A music festival survivor fleeing the attack, a pair of Hamas militants and a deadly decision Israel Palestinians Israel Palestinians Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. A music festival survivor fleeing the attack, a pair of Hamas militants and a deadly decision Israel Palestinians Israel Palestinians Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. A music festival survivor fleeing the attack, a pair of Hamas militants and a deadly decision Israel Palestinians Israel Palestinians Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. A music festival survivor fleeing the attack, a pair of Hamas militants and a deadly decision Israel Palestinians Daily Photo Gallery Israel Palestinians Daily Photo Gallery Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. A music festival survivor fleeing the attack, a pair of Hamas militants and a deadly decision Israel Palestinians Daily Photo Gallery Israel Palestinians Daily Photo Gallery Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. A music festival survivor fleeing the attack, a pair of Hamas militants and a deadly decision APTOPIX Israel Palestinians APTOPIX Israel Palestinians Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. A music festival survivor fleeing the attack, a pair of Hamas militants and a deadly decision APTOPIX Israel Palestinians APTOPIX Israel Palestinians Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. A music festival survivor fleeing the attack, a pair of Hamas militants and a deadly decision Israel Palestinians Israel Palestinians Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. A music festival survivor fleeing the attack, a pair of Hamas militants and a deadly decision Israel Palestinians Israel Palestinians Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. A music festival survivor fleeing the attack, a pair of Hamas militants and a deadly decision Israel Palestinians Israel Palestinians Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. A music festival survivor fleeing the attack, a pair of Hamas militants and a deadly decision Israel Palestinians Israel Palestinians Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. A music festival survivor fleeing the attack, a pair of Hamas militants and a deadly decision Israel Palestinians Israel Palestinians Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. A music festival survivor fleeing the attack, a pair of Hamas militants and a deadly decision Israel Palestinians Israel Palestinians Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. A music festival survivor fleeing the attack, a pair of Hamas militants and a deadly decision Israel Palestinians Israel Palestinians Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. A music festival survivor fleeing the attack, a pair of Hamas militants and a deadly decision Israel Palestinians Israel Palestinians Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. A music festival survivor fleeing the attack, a pair of Hamas militants and a deadly decision Israel Palestinians Israel Palestinians Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Clips on social media had shown Ms Louk dancing and singing with her friends just hours before Hamas militants crossed into Israeli territories and opened fire on partygoers.

According to German paper DW, Ms Louk was trying to flee the Nova party when she was captured by Hamas terrorists, who took her into Gaza, where she was filmed being beaten.

Ravers at the Supernova festival in Negev Dester, southern Israel, flee Hamas militants (main image); Israeli soldiers remove bodies from the kibbutz in Kfar Aza (inset, top) as relatives of the victims mourn (inset middle); Palestinians grieve for victims of airstrikes on Gaza (inset, bottom) (Composite)

Her mother Ricarda Louk had previously told German outlet Bild of her hopes that Shani was injured but alive.

“We now have evidence that Shani is alive but has a serious head injury and is in critical condition. Every minute is critical.

“You have to act quickly and get Shani out of the Gaza Strip!” she declared in a message directed at German officials. “We shouldn’t argue about questions of jurisdiction now!”

Ricarda Louk, mother of Gaza hostage Shani Louk, holds a portrait of Shani (Getty Images)

The Tribe of Nova festival, held in the semi-wooded fields outside Kibbutz Re’im, just a few miles from Gaza, was one of the first Hamas targets.

Videos show militants arriving on trucks and motorcycles, with gunmen charging into crowds and firing on people as they tried to flee into the fields.

Israeli communities near the festival also came under attack, with Hamas gunmen kidnapping people — soldiers, civilians, the elderly and young children — and killing scores of others.

The carnage stunned Israel, which had not seen bloodshed like this for decades.Videos show militants arriving on trucks and motorcycles, with gunmen charging into crowds and firing on people as they tried to flee into the fields.

Israeli communities near the festival also came under attack, with Hamas gunmen kidnapping people — soldiers, civilians, the elderly and young children — and killing scores of others.

The carnage stunned Israel, which had not seen bloodshed like this for decades.