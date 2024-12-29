Tourist killed in shark attack at holiday resort on Egypt’s Red Sea
The attack happened in deep waters outside the designated swimming area of Marsa Alam, say authorities
A tourist has been killed and another injured in a shark attack at an Egyptian Red Sea resort, officials have said.
The incident happened in deep waters outside a designated swimming area in Marsa Alam, Egypt’s Ministry of Environment said.
There are sharks in the sea inlet of the Indian Ocean, but encounters with them are relatively rare.
The tourists’ nationalities have not been disclosed by the ministry - although news agency AFP is reporting that the man killed was a 48-year-old Italian.
“Two foreigners were attacked by a shark in the northern Marsa Alam area, which led to the injury of one and the death of the other,” Egypt’s environment ministry said in a statement.
Marsa Alam is an Egyptian coastal town known for its coral reefs, marine life and beaches.
The last similar incident was in June 2023 when a tiger shark killed a Russian national in Hurghada, another coastal resort north of Marsa Alam.
Last month a tourist boat also capsized in the same area, leaving four dead and seven missing.
Sea Story was carrying 44 people and sank after being hit by a wave in the Red Sea at around 5.30am local time on 25 November.
