Suez Canal traffic blocked again as Hong Kong cargo ship runs aground

A Hong Kong-flagged cargo vessel has run aground in the Suez Canal, local authorities and tracking data showed, blocking traffic in one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

According to tracking data, the Xin Hai Tong 23 ran aground just inside the southern mouth of the Suez Canal.

Leth Agencies, which oversees traffic in the canal, acknowledged the incident and said: “Suez Canal tugs are currently trying to re-float the vessel.”

The incident has not yet been commented on by authorities in Egypt.

But tracking data showed no vessels moving in that area of the canal.

More follows