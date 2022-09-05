Israeli military says ‘high possibility’ that soldier ‘accidentally’ killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
An investigative report from the Israeli military determined there is a “high possibility” that a longtime Palestinian-American journalist for Al Jazeera was “accidentally hit” by Israeli’s gunfire, but officials will not launch a criminal inveistgation.
The report – with similar findings by the United Nations, media analysis and human rights organisations – comes months after the death of Shireen Abu Akleh, who was likely shot dead by Israeli forces while covering Israeli army raids.
The Israeli investigation claimed that Israeli soldiers had come under fire from Palestinian fighters “identified as armed Palestinian gunmen, during an exchange of fire in which life-risking, widespread and indiscriminate shots were fired,” which has not been corroborated in other reports.
“It is not possible to unequivocally determine the source of the gunfire which hit and killed Ms Abu Akleh,” according to the report, which also claims that there is a “possibility” that she “was hit by bullets fired by armed Palestinian gunmen”.
This is a developing story
