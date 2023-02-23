Jump to content

Watch: View of Gaza skyline after Israeli strikes hit Palestine

Holly Patrick
Thursday 23 February 2023 06:55
Watch a view of Gaza after Israel conducted strikes in the Strip on Thursday, 23 February.

Israel's military said the strikes were ordered after rockets were fired from the area.

It comes one day after a raid in the old city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, in which Israeli troops killed at least 11 Palestinians and wounded dozens more, according to Palestinian officials.

The raid was carried out to target three militants who were near the centre of the city, all of whom were killed as well as a 72-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy.

Around 103 people were injured according to Palestinian officials in one of the bloodiest battles in almost a year of fighting in the West Bank.

On Thursday, the Israeli military said six rockets had been fired from the Gaza Strip towards Ashkelon and Sderot, five of which were intercepted by air defence systems while one fell in an open area.

