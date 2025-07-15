Deadly clashes threaten Syria’s fragile peace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dozens of people were killed as clashes broke out between armed groups from the Druze religious minority and Sunni Bedouin clans in southern Syria, raising fresh concerns of a breakdown in the country's fragile post-war order.

Fighting erupted in the Druze-majority Sweida city on Sunday, after an armed robbery of a Druze man led to retaliatory attacks and kidnappings between Druze and Bedouin clans, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights .

The interior ministry said at least 30 people were killed and 100 people were injured while the UK-based monitoring group said 99 people were killed.

Thousands of people were also displaced in what was the first time sectarian fighting has erupted inside the city of Sweida itself.

open image in gallery Syrian government forces ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

By Monday, government forces entered the city to impose a curfew and quell the fighting, which also marked the first time Syrian troops had entered Sweida since the fall of Assad.

Shortly after, Israel launched air attacks on Sweida as part of Tel Aviv’s pledge to protect the Druze minority.

Israel had previously warned Damascus against sending troops closer to its border in southern Syria, which it wants to be a demilitarised zone.

The Druze spiritual leadership initially opposed Syrian troop deployment in Sweida then later called on Druze fighters to disarm and let government forces enter.

But a Druze political leader again reversed the position, saying he had been forced to welcome government troops under duress. The government later replaced its soldiers with a police force.

open image in gallery Syrian government soldiers on a motorcycle pass by a burning tank on the outskirts of Sweida city ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Later on Tuesday, Syria's defence minister announced a ceasefire.

Tensions between forces loyal to the government and Druze fighters have continued since Sunni rebels led a lightning assault to topple President Bashar Assad in early December.

The violence highlights President Ahmed al-Sharaa's struggle to maintain control, as many minorities continue to distrust his Islamist-led government.

Distrust was heightened after Syrian troops and allied militia were accused of massacring hundreds of Alawis in March.

While the transitional government minorities promised to include religious minorities, only one Druze minister was appointed in the new cabinet - Minister of Agriculture Amjad Badr.

Religious freedom was officially protected under Assad and now the Druze are split between favouring dialogue with the new government and confrontation.

More than half of the million-strong Druze religious minority, originating from a 10th-century offshoot of Shiite Islam, live in Syria in Sweida and the southern suburbs of Damascus. Most others live in Lebanon and Israel, and the annexed Golan Heights.