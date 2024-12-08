Syrian rebels say they have entered Damascus as Assad regime’s defense crumbles
Less than two weeks after launching an offensive, rebels have entered the capital city
Rebel fighters in Syria announced they entered the capital city of Damascus on Sunday, after seizing control of several other cities as part of the effort to take down President Bashar al-Assad.
Just before dawn, insurgents appeared to be entering the city, according to photos and videos posted on social media.
The development is the latest in the offensive movement that Syrian rebels ignited less than two weeks ago in an attempt to challenge al-Assad’s rule which has been a conflict since 2011.
The Syrian government did not give an official statement immediately.
It is unclear if al-Assad is still in Damascus at this time.
This is a breaking news story, more follows…
