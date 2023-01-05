For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gangsterism, political repression and violence are unravelling a shaky peace in southern Syria, where a Russian-brokered settlement was supposed to end conflict between forces loyal to dictator Bashar al-Assad and armed rebels who sought to topple him.

‘On the streets of cities towns in Daraa province are reminders of the moment Syria’s uprising first began in March 2011. Mr Assad’s opponents have risen again in recent days, staging protests, singing revolutionary songs and waving the pre-Baath Party flag of Syria.

"Oh Daraa, we are with you until death, even if that means to die with you," protesters sang in the Daraa province town of Jassim this month.

“The people want the downfall of the regime,” they chanted, repeating the primary slogan of the 2011 Arab Spring uprising.

In a video of the event, gunmen appeared on rooftops taking aim at the protesters, including children. “The regime is shooting at the people,” a narrator said.

At least half a million people have been killed in Syria’s 12-year conflict, many of them civilians crushed by barrel bombs or tortured to death in prison facilities. Backed by Iran and Russia, Assad began retaking areas controlled by rebels years ago, often imposing Russian or United Nations backed reconciliation deals in which rebels would relocate or disarm in exchange for amnesty.

The apparent unravelling of these deals could have broader implications.

Nearby Israel and Jordan have nervously watched the increasing presence on their borders of Iranian-backed militias, narcotraffickers and jihadi extremists in areas officially controlled by the Damascus regime. Many Syrians are opting to flee to other parts of the MIddle East or Europe.

The chaos in the south could also weaken security in the north. Syria. The Kremlin brought the defence ministers of Syria and Turkey together in Moscow last week in a possible bid to convince Ankara to allow Russia to impose a similar arrangement in areas under Kurdish and rebel control in the north.

“Ways of resolving the Syrian crisis and the problem of refugees as well as joint efforts to combat extremist groups in Syria have been discussed,” Russia’s official RIA news agency said.

Experts say the Daraa model is looking increasingly unattractive.

“The Assad regime is losing control in Daraa,” said Mete Sohtaoglu, a specialist on the Middle East at Bilgesam, an Istanbul-based advisory firm. ”The security chaos has been increasing in southern Syria ever since the regime took control. Many conflicting parties are struggling against each other to show their presence on the ground and to hinder the plans of others. That keeps the region in chaos.”

Southern Syria has remained in a state of heightened tension and mistrust since the Kremlin brokered a deal between rebel fighters and the Assad regime in 2018. Along with former rebels, the volatile mix of players includes Isis remnants roaming the hinterlands as well as regime-connected drug smugglers moving Captagon, methamphetamine and other narcotics across the Jordanian frontier toward the Persian Gulf and Arabian Peninsula.

Observers suspect Iran and its allies are also involved in stirring unrest in the strategic region that abuts the Golan Heights, occupied by Tehran’s nemesis Israel.

Daraa has seen protests against the Assad regime, and violent crackdowns and increasing lawlessness (AFP/Getty)

But the most nefarious predators remain regime-connected armed forces and militias, who sometimes operate out of a base formerly controlled by Russia and now in the hands of Iran and Hezbollah. Assad’s brother Maher has been described as a ringleader of both the Iranian-backed militias and the trafficking networks, which has helped bankroll the regime at a time when it remains under heavy international sanctions.

“Syria has effectively become a narco-state,” said Mr Sohtaoglu.

Regime forces are acting with increasing lawlessness, including kidnappings for ransom and the forced abductions of suspected opponents. But they recently triggered large protests by arresting the sister-in-law of a former rebel leader who remained in detention.

“Daraa was in security risks on a daily basis—anything can trigger large scale protests,” said Navvar Saban, a researcher at the Omran Center for Strategic Studies, a Syria-focused think tank. “What happened this time is that the relative of an ex-FSA fighter. That was a major red line.”

One protester told Syrian newspaper Enab al-Baladi that he and others joined in the marches in towns across the south to signal that the “revolutionary spirit” that prompted the 2011 uprising remains alive. He said the people in his town of Tal Shihab marched right up to the headquarters of security forces, holding up the provocative independence flag of pre-Assad Syria.

Demonstrators raise Syrian opposition flags and signs in a rally against talks in Moscow between Turkey and Assad’s regime in Syria (AFP via Getty Images)

Regular protests against the regime and its forces began 21 December and have continued intermittently in at least a half a dozen cities and towns, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitoring group.

In recent days there have been sporadic reports of violence, including security forces opening fire on crowds of protesters. But there have also been assassinations of at least eight security officials loyal to Assad, according to accounts from the few active Syrian journalists discretely operating in the country.

Syrians in the southern provinces of Daraa and Swaida complain they are preyed upon by regime forces and Iranian-backed militias as well as Isis remnants. Some former rebels who rejected the July 2018 Russian-brokered reconciliation scheme have also moved closer to Isis and are intent on settling scores.

Drivers queue for petrol amid Syria’s economic crisis (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Repeatedly, former rebel factions find themselves alone in fending off Isis. In mid-October, former rebels killed former Isis chief Abu al-Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, whose forces had been targeting rebel fighters in assassination campaigns. On 25 December, rebels in the south reportedly killed yet another local Isis commander with the nom de guerre Abu Louay al-Qalamuni.

Isis has launched suicide bombings targeting both the rebels and the regime and even set up an Islamic court in the city of Jassim before it was discovered and shut down.

“Isis fighters are roaming these areas,” said Mr Sohtaoglu. “Assassinations and murders are taking place. The areas under nominal regime control in southern Syria are clearly seen as unsafe. There are kidnappings, robberies, murders, and bombings.”

Syrians trying to withdraw money in Damascus in November amid growing economic pressure (AFP via Getty Images)

The chaos, which has exacerbated an economic collapse and an apparent Covid resurgence, adds to the hardships of ordinary citizens and potentially prompt more protests. Adding to the woes is a Damascus regime that sees violence and suppression as the sole way to address discontent.

When protesters last month took to the streets of Swaida to voice anger at power cuts and price rises, regime forces opened fire.

“Any kind of security problem in Daraa is another excuse to use more force, to arrest more people,” said Mr Saban. “Is it really bothering the regime? I don’t think so.”