Syria war – latest: Assad regime toppled as rebel fighters seize control of Damascus
President whose family has ruled Syria for 50 years has fled the country, officials say
The Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad has fallen, bringing a stunning end to his family’s 50-year reign following a lightning offensive by Islamist rebels.
A plane carrying Assad left Damascus on Sunday morning as rebel fighters entered the capital, and two officials told Reuters he had fled the country.
The prime minister, Mohammed Ghazi Jalali, said he would meet with the rebels, adding that the government was ready to “extend its hand” to the opposition and hand over its functions to a transitional government.
The Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the largest and best-organised of the rebel outfits, said on Telegram that Syria was “free” from the “tyrant” Assad. It will be a “new Syria” where “everyone lives in peace and justice prevails”, HTS said.
There are celebrations in the centre of Damascus, with thousands gathering on foot in the main square of the capital and chanting “freedom”.
The UN’s special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, called on Saturday for urgent talks in Geneva to ensure an “orderly political transition”. Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, whose country is Mr Assad’s chief international backer, said he feels “sorry for the Syrian people”.
Rebel leader says Syria’s public institutions to remain under PM
The leader of the largest rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, has called on rebel forces to leave state institutions unharmed and said they will remain under prime minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali’s supervision for now.
“To all military forces in the city of Damascus, it is strictly forbidden to approach public institutions, which will remain under the supervision of the former prime minister until they are officially handed over, and it is also forbidden to fire bullets into the air,” al-Jolani wrote on Telegram.
How Bashar al-Assad went from London doctor to Syria’s monstrous dictator
It’s a safe bet that Bashar al-Assad will be judged by future historians to be among a handful of the most monstrous and murderous of 21st-century dictators. Yet it’s not impossible that had it not been for the car accident that killed his older brother Basel in 1994, this allegedly introverted person might have been today still working quietly as an ophthalmologist in London instead of being responsible for the deaths of at least 200,000 of his fellow Syrians.
Syrian prime minister says government ready to ‘extend its hand’ to opposition
Syrian prime minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali said in a video statement that the government was ready to “extend its hand” to the opposition and hand over its functions to a transitional government.
“I am in my house and I have not left, and this is because of my belonging to this country,” Mr Jalili said.
He added that he would go to his office to continue work in the morning and called on Syrian citizens not to deface public property.
He did not address reports that President Assad had left the country.
War observatory claims Assad has left the country
Rami Abdurrahman of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told The Associated Press that President Bashar al-Assad has left the country and took a flight on Sunday from Damascus.
State television in Iran reported that Mr Assad had left the capital, citing Al Jazeera.
Syrian rebels say they have entered Damascus as Assad regime’s defense crumbles
Rebel fighters in Syria announced they entered the capital city of Damascus on Sunday, after seizing control of several other cities as part of the effort to take down President Bashar al-Assad.
Just before dawn, insurgents appeared to be entering the city, according to photos and videos posted on social media.
The development is the latest in the offensive movement that Syrian rebels ignited less than two weeks ago in an attempt to challenge al-Assad’s rule, which has been a conflict since 2011.
