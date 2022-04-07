Two dead and eight injured after shooting in central Tel Aviv

Authorities say motive for attack not immediately clear

Emily Atkinson
Thursday 07 April 2022
A policeman gestures at the scene in the aftermath of a shooting attack in Dizengoff Street in the centre of Israel's Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv

A policeman gestures at the scene in the aftermath of a shooting attack in Dizengoff Street in the centre of Israel's Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv

(AFP via Getty Images)

At least two people have died and a further eight have be critically wounded following a shooting in central Tel Aviv, Israeli emergency officials claim.

The nearby Ichilov hospital said two people been killed and that it was treating another eight who were wounded.

It comes after police earlier today said that between three and five people were wounded in the shooting, which reportedly took plavce in a crowded area with everal bars and restaurants on Dizengoff Street.

Local authorities said the motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

The office of Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett said he was closely monitoring the situation from the country’s military headquaters, also located in downtown Tel Aviv.

Simmering tensions have intensified of late following a series of attacks by Palestinian assailants which saw 11 people killed ahead of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan.

Last year, protests and clashes which broke out at the same time sparked an 11-day Gaza war.

Today’s attack brings the tally of killings in Israel this month to 13, the sharpest spike in the country for years.

Emergency services arrived in droves to the scene and police, searching for the shooter, told residents to stay indoors.

A police spokesman told Channel 13 television: “A terrorist opened fire at short range and then fled on foot. Several people are wounded.”

“Don’t leave your homes. Don’t stick your heads out of the window. Stay off your balconies,” Eli Levy added.

Broadcasters shared footage appearing to show armed officers running down Dizengoff Street, a major commercial street, and smaller side streets trying to track down the attacker.

More follows

