Italian tourist killed and seven injured in car ramming attack in Tel Aviv

An Italian tourist has been killed and seven other people injured in a suspected car-ramming attack near a beach in Tel Aviv.

Police said a 30-year-old Italian man was among a group of Italian and British citizens who were hit by a car late on Friday.

A 74-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl are among seven people who were injured in the attack.

Police said they shot and killed the driver of the car, who was identified as a 45-year-old Palestinian citizen of Israel from the village of Kafr Qassem.

A video circulating on social media showed the car hurtling along a sidewalk for several hundred metres before crashing out of control.

Italian premier Giorgia Meloni’s office expressed “closeness to the family of the victim” and “solidarity with the Israel for the vile attack”. She identified the man killed as Alessandro Parini from Rome.

In a separate incident, two British-Israeli sisters were shot to death near a settlement in the occupied West Bank.

The two women, both in their 20s, were killed while a 45-year-old was seriously wounded, Israeli and British officials said.

They lived in the Efrat settlement, near the Palestinian city of Bethlehem, said Oded Revivi, the settlement’s mayor.

Their father was driving in a car behind his daughters and witnessed the attack, the mayor added.

Medics said they dragged the unconscious women from the smashed car, which appeared to have been pushed off the road.

No groups claimed responsibility for either attack, but the Hamas militant group that rules Gaza praised both incidents as retaliation for Israeli raids earlier this week on the Al-Aqsa mosque - the third-holiest site in Islam.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the scene with defence minister Yoav Gallant late on Friday.

“It’s just a matter of time, and not much time, until we settle the score,” Mr Netanyahu said.

The attack follows days of violence and unrest in Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site, the compound of the Al-Aqsa mosque in the Old City.

Mr Netanyahu said he was calling up all reserve forces in Israel’s border police “to confront the terror attacks”.

Israel's Prime Minister visited the scene of the attack with defence minster Yoav Gallant (ABIR SULTAN/AFP/Getty Images)

The Hamas militant group that rules Gaza praised the attack in Tel Aviv as a response to Israel’s “crimes against Al-Aqsa Mosque and worshippers”.

A UK Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement: “We are saddened to hear about the deaths of two British-Israeli citizens and the serious injuries sustained by a third individual.

“The UK calls for all parties across the region to de-escalate tensions.”