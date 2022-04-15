Clashes have broken out after Israeli police entered the Temple Mount holy site in Jerusalem, with medics saying at least 59 Palestinians have been wounded.

Police entered the compound in large numbers shotly before dawn, said the administrators of the site — also known as Al Aqsa — as thousands of worshippers gathered at the mosque for early morning prayers two weeks into the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement, police said that around two hours earlier, dozens of young people began to march in the area, carrying flags of both Hamas as well as Palestine.

They also threw stones and fireworks and began piling up rocks and other objects to prepare for further clashes, the authorities said.

“Police were forced to enter the grounds to disperse the crowd and remove the stones and rocks, in order to prevent further violence,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Police said that the group pelted stones during morning prayers, but that police only went in to disperse the group after prayers ended.

The group then pelted stones at the Western Wall, which is located below the Temple Mount compound, prompting officers to move to enter the site, police said.

Videos of the clashes being shared online appeared to show worshippers barricading themselves inside the Al Aqsa mosque itself amid what appeared to be clouds of tear gas. Other footage showed Palestinians hurling rocks and police firing tear gas and stun grenades.

The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said it evacuated 59 wounded people to hospitals. The Islamic endowment which manages the site said one of its guards was shot in the eye with a rubber bullet.

More follows