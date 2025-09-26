What is Tony Blair’s plan for Gaza and will it work?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has encouraged Sir Tony Blair to rally regional support for the former prime minister’s postwar plans for Gaza.

Sources briefed on Sir Tony’s proposal said the guiding principle is “Gaza is for Gazans”, with no displacement of the population, something that Israel’s ultra right-wing cabinet members have called for.

According to Israeli media it would focus on building a transitional governing body which would ultimately return power to the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority, as part of “a pathway towards a Palestinian state”.

Latest suggestions are that the former British PM would head up any interim government for up to five years while stability is introduced.

open image in gallery Palestinians are fleeing Gaza City as Israel intensifies its attacks on the enclave ( AFP via Getty Images )

But details of the proposal have yet to be seen by the Palestinian Authority, Hamas or neighbouring countries impacted, such as Jordan.

And the central premise, as explained by sources briefed on the document, apparently directly clashes with both Israeli and Hamas visions for the destroyed strip. The Independent understands a report leaked to the Times of Israel is an earlier draft of what is currently on the table.

It proposes creating a new body named the Gaza International Transitional Authority (Gita) which will govern Gaza during a transitional period, eventually handing over control to the PA.

Gita would be established via a UN Security Council resolution and would be governed by a board of 7–10 members, including at least one qualified Palestinian, a senior UN official, international figures with financial experience, as well as “strong representation of Muslim members”. Sir Tony is understood to have offered to lead this consortium.

Previous reporting had linked his initiative to the forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, leaving the enclave open for international property development.

open image in gallery Smoke rises from Gaza after an explosion, as seen from Israel on Friday ( Reuters )

But sources told The Independent that the institute would not support or endorse any proposal that involves the transfer of Palestinians.

In the leaks published by The Times, the proposal envisions the establishment of a Property Rights Preservation Unit, “aimed at ensuring that any voluntary departure of Gazans does not compromise their right to return to the enclave or retain property ownership”.

The proposal reportedly also includes the creation of an multinational stabilisation force under international mandate that would aim to ensure border integrity, deter the resurgence of armed groups, protect humanitarian operations, and support – but not replace – local law enforcement in Gaza.

The Independent understands Hamas would not be part of either the transitional or future government of Gaza, which, again, is a key demand of the militant group.

Sir Tony and his team at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change will face an uphill battle getting the extreme-right members of Israel’s cabinet on board.

Israeli’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said “there will be no Palestinian state”. Earlier this month he declared “this place belongs to us” as he signed a controversial plan for the massive expansion of Israeli settlements, which are illegal under international law, in the occupied West Bank.

Last week, far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich told a conference in Tel Aviv that he was already in talks with the US about dividing up Gaza. The Strip is home to over 2 million people and largely laid to waste by Israel’s unprecedented two-year bombardment.

open image in gallery Details of Tony Blair’s reported plan for Gaza have been leaked to the media ( PA Wire )

Mr Smotrich promised a “real estate bonanza” in the 25-mile-long enclave, adding that since Israel “paid a lot” for the war and needs to make a “percentage on the land marketing”.

“We’ve done the demolition… now we need to build,” he said.

The Blair plan is said to be anchored on the dismantling of Hamas, and lays out a transitional administration for Gaza, in which the Palestinian Authority would have a role, albeit a diminished one at the start.

That was roundly rejected by Hamas officials, who told The Independent they had not seen the proposal.

“No party has the right to dismantle any Palestinian faction. The one that needs to be dismantled is the occupation,” the official said anonymously, adding that Palestinians would not accept a deal they had not voted on or been consulted about.

“We will not allow the Palestinians to have anything dictated to them against their will,” he said.

Dr Omar Awadallah, the deputy foreign minister for the rival PA which is anchored in the West Bank , said they had yet to see a draft of the Blair proposal.

“We are ready to engage in good faith,” he said. “But Gaza is an integral part of the State of Palestine. We will not accept any plan that talks about Gaza as a real estate or financial investment for foreign companies where Palestinians are not present.

“The only hope is our people and international law. Any plan that isn’t based on that is null and void.”

open image in gallery The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to deepen every day ( AFP via Getty Images )

Frustrated by the lack of progress with ceasefire talks, President Trump was briefed back in August on ideas for a post-war Gaza by Sir Tony and Mr Trump’s son-in-law and former Middle East envoy Jared Kushner – who has penned previous proposals for the region.

So far, the US president has suggested a myriad of sometimes contradictory visions for the besieged enclave, where more than 90 per cent of the population has been displaced, famine stalks the population and a UN commission of inquiry has said Israel has committed genocide.

Mr Trump at one point even suggested an American takeover of the strip using US troops as a way to bring an end to the war. In February, he posted an AI-generated video depicting a post-war Gaza as a lavish tourist destination complete with a Trump tower.

In the same month, he also suggested Palestinians could be relocated to one large or multiple smaller sites.

He later walked this back and is said to support Sir Tony’s vision and is even, according to the Times of Israel, tasking him with getting regional stakeholders on board.

open image in gallery Donald Trump, pictured with Keir Starmer during his state visit to the UK, reportedly approves of the plan ( AFP via Getty Images )

Dr Awadallah said Palestinian authorities had discussed a similar initiative of a “stabilisation mission” earlier this year in a meeting in in New York.

But he said it could only be adopted if it came into being via an official request from the Palestinian government and a UN Security Council resolution.

“The stabilisation mission would aim to support us in governance and stability, not to substitute us,” he said, adding: “We are ready to engage in good faith.”

The Blair proposal would also need to secure the support of nations bordering Israel.

Egypt is reportedly already on high alert, as Mr Netanyahu has pushed ahead with his controversial, widened offensive on Gaza City, with Arabic media reporting that Egyptian armed forces fear the possibility of Palestinians crossing into Sinai.

A Jordanian government source said that they had not seen a copy of the plan yet – but a key red line was the displacement of Palestinians.

They also said they would reject any “boots on the ground” in Gaza unless formally requested by a Palestinian government body – and that it would be unlikely to involve Jordanian troops.