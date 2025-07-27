Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has complained that nobody has thanked him for sending millions in aid to Gaza, an apparent reference to American funding of the controversial, Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Speaking in Turnberry in Scotland alongside European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, Mr Trump was asked if Israel should be doing more to get aid into Gaza.

Mr Trump claimed that, two weeks ago, the US gave $60 million (£45 million) worth of food to the Palestinians in Gaza, adding that he deserved to be thanked for this.

“You know, we gave $60 million two weeks ago and nobody even acknowledged it, for food,” he said.

“And you really want at least someone to say ‘thank you’. No other country gave anything. It makes you feel a little bad when nobody talks about it.”

He said that “none of the European countries have given anything”, before adding that “it would be nice to get at least a ‘thank you’.”

Mr Trump did not specify where these funds have come from or to whom they have been sent, but last month, The Guardian revealed that the US had authorised a $30m grant to the controversial GHF.

The Israeli military on Sunday began a limited pause in fighting in three populated areas of Gaza for 10 hours a day, part of measures including airdrops as concerns grow over surging hunger and as Israel faces international criticism over its conduct in the 21-month war.

The military said the “tactical pause” in Gaza City, Deir al-Balah and Muwasi, three areas with large populations, would increase humanitarian aid entering the territory. The pause runs from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm daily until further notice.

Jordan and the United Arab Emirates have already parachuted aid into the Gaza Strip as Israel relents to pressure against the GHF being the sole supplier of food. Other aid organisations have accused the GHF and Israel of weaponising aid.

Trump did not say whether he believed there was no point trying to restart ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, which Sir Keir Starmer will press him on during their bilateral meeting on Monday.

It was put to him that the UK Prime Minister would ask him about negotiations between the two countries. Asked whether he was saying there was no point in trying to restart talks, the US president said: “We’re meeting about a lot of things. We have our trade deal and it’s been a great deal.

“It’s good for us. It’s good for them and good for us. I think the UK is very happy, they’ve been trying for 12 years to get it and they got it, and it’s a great trade deal for both, works out very well.

“We’ll be discussing that. I think we’re going to be discussing a lot about Israel. They’re very much involved in terms of wanting something to happen. He’s doing a very good job, by the way.”

Trump said he was “not in a good mood” as he sat down with Ms von der Leyen at the top of their bilateral meeting in Scotland.

It was put to him by journalists that he seemed in a good mood as he was questioned about the likelihood of the US and EU striking a trade deal.

He replied: “I’m actually not in a good mood, but I will tell you I think the chances are, yeah, I think Ursula would say, probably 50-50, of making a deal. I’d like to make a deal, I think it’s good for both, but yeah, I’d say 50-50.”

He said there were “three or four sticking points that I’d rather not get in(to)” before his talks with the President of the European Commission.

Asked why he was in a bad mood and whether it was related to his day playing golf, Mr Trump said: “No, the golf was beautiful. Golf can never be bad… But no, I think I look forward to this meeting. You know, we’ve had a hard time with trade with Europe, very hard time, and I’d like to see it resolved. But if it isn’t we’ll, you know, have tariffs.”

He said “we’ll probably know in about an hour” whether a deal can be struck.