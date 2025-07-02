Trump claims Israel has agreed to 60-day ceasefire in Gaza

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US president Donald Trump claimed Israel had agreed to a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza and urged Hamas to accept the deal, warning that conditions “will not get better”.

Fresh from helping broker a truce between Israel and Iran after 12 days of fighting, Mr Trump is reportedly pushing for a breakthrough in Gaza where Israel’s air and ground assault is about to complete 21 months.

The ceasefire deal, apparently months in the making, will represent a major diplomatic milestone if it comes through. But there is no sign that Hamas is ready to agree to the terms laid down by the US and Israel.

Mr Trump made the announcement days before hosting Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for talks at the White House.

The president has reportedly been ramping up pressure on both Israel and Hamas to finalise a ceasefire and hostage deal.

“My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalise the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War,” he said on his Truth Social platform, adding that Qatari and Egyptian officials would deliver the final proposal. “I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better. IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE.”

The specific terms that Israel may have agreed to remain unclear.

Mr Trump’s announcement came the same day Israeli strategic affairs minister Ron Dermer reportedly met US secretary of state Marco Rubio and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

They reportedly discussed a revised ceasefire and hostage exchange proposal put forward by Qatar. According to a senior Israeli official quoted by Axios, Mr Dermer told Mr Witkoff Israel accepted the Qatari plan and was ready to start indirect negotiations with Hamas to finalise the agreement.

The draft agreement proposes a 60-day ceasefire, during which Israel and Hamas will negotiate a permanent end to the war as well as a framework for post-war governance in Gaza.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 56,647 people and injured 134,105, according to the Gaza’s health ministry, and left almost the entire population of 2.2 million displaced from their homes and on the brink of starvation.

Israel launched the air and ground assault in October 2023 after 1,139 Israelis were killed and 251 taken hostage during a Hamas attack.