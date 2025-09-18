Trump backslaps Starmer as prime minister says Hamas has ‘no future’ in Palestine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump patted Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on the back as the UK leader insisted Hamas would have “no part in any future governance of Palestine”.

The comments came at a joint press conference in Chequers on Thursday during the American leader’s historic second state visit to the UK.

The politicians discussed the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, the “special relationship” between the UK and US leading to several trade deals, and Israeli military action in Gaza where a humanitarian catastrophe has been declared by several groups.

Asked a question about recognition of the State of Palestine and whether it would “reward” Hamas, the prime minister said: “Hamas is a terrorist organisation who can have no part in the future governance of Palestine.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump appeared pleased with Keir Starmer’s comments against Hamas ( Sky News )

Trump backslapped Starmer, smiling and saying: “That’s good.”

The UK leader continued: “What happened on 7 October was the worst attack since the Holocaust. We have extended family in Israel. I understand the psychological impact that had across Israel, so I know exactly where I stand in relation to Hamas.

“Hamas of course don’t want a two-state solution, they don’t want peace, they don’t want a ceasefire. I’m very clear where I stand on Hamas. ”

“On the question of recognition, I made my position clear as to the timing, which has got nothing to do with this state visit, and I’ve discussed it with the president as you would expect with two leaders who respect each other and like each other.”

open image in gallery Trump highlighted the horror of the October 7 attack by Hamas and stressed he wants the hostages returned ( Lauren Hurley/No 10 Downing Street )

Sir Keir confirmed the two keaders had discussed his intention to recognise Palestinian statehood when they met in private on Thursday. The prime minister plans to recognise Palestinian statehood over the weekend, according to the Times newspaper, once Trump’s visit was over.

“I have a disagreement with the Prime Minister on that score, one of our few disagreements actually,” Trump told reporters.

Trump accused Palestinian militant group Hamas of “putting the hostages up as bait” which he described as “pretty brutal” during the press conference.

The president said the October 7 attacks on Israel were “one of the worst days in the history of humanity” when asked whether he would call on Israel’s leader Benjamin Netanyahu to end his ground offensive in Gaza. He insisted he wanted to see the hostages returned, and not in a “piecemeal” fashion.

Pressed on whether he would call for an end to the war if this condition was met, Trump said: “Well, it would certainly help. But I have to have the hostages back.”

The comments come after a two-year investigation by the United Nations concluded that Israel is committing a genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Israel has vehemently denied the claims made by the report.