Donald Trump has reportedly outlined a vision for a nuclear deal that would let the US enter Iranian facilities and “blow up” any infrastructure deemed a threat.

Speaking at the White House on Wednesday, the US president said he was looking for a deal “that is very strong, where we can go in with inspectors. We can take whatever we want. We can blow up whatever we want. But nobody getting killed”.

He claimed such a deal could be reached in “the next couple of weeks” and expressed optimism that there had been “a lot of progress” in ongoing talks, Bloomberg reported.

Iranian officials, including a top adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, rejected Mr Trump’s views as a fantasy.

“Accessing Iran’s nuclear sites and ‘blowing up infrastructure’ is a fantasy past US presidents shared. Iran is independent, with strong defences, resilient people, and clear red lines,” Ali Shamkhani said in a post on X on Thursday.

“Talks serve progress, interests, and dignity, not coercion or surrender.”

Mr Trump also said he had advised Israeli prime minister Netanyahu not to attack Iran as it could disrupt Washington’s negotiations with Tehran. He was responding to a question about reports that Israel had renewed its plan to strike Iran.

Instead, Mr Trump said, he suggested a plan where the US could target Iran’s weapons infrastructure through an agreement, destroying facilities without harming people.

“We can blow up a lab, but nobody’s going to be in the lab, as opposed to everybody being in the lab and blowing it up, right?” he said.

Senior Iranian officials on Thursday rejected speculation about an impending nuclear deal with the US, stressing that any agreement must lift all Western sanctions and permit the continuation of Iran’s nuclear programme, the Associated Press reported.

“Iran is sincere about a diplomatic solution that will serve the interests of all sides. But getting there requires an agreement that will fully terminate all sanctions and uphold Iran’s nuclear rights, including enrichment,” Abbas Araghchi, the country’s foreign minister, said on X.

Mr Trump has repeatedly warned of airstrikes against Iran’s nuclear programme if negotiations fail, while Iranian officials have hinted that they might pursue a nuclear weapon using their existing uranium stockpile.

The US and Iran have held five rounds of negotiations in Oman and Rome in recent weeks. Following the latest round last Friday, Omani mediator, foreign minister Badr al-Busaidi, said the two sides had made “some but not conclusive progress”, adding that further talks were necessary.