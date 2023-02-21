For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as a cleanup operation gets underway in Kahramanmaras following two fresh earthquakes on the Turkey-Syria border on Monday (20 February).

At least three people have died and more than 200 are injured from the fresh 6.4 and 5.8 magnitude temblors.

It comes just two weeks after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed almost 45,000 people in the two countries and displaced millions in the middle of winter.

6 February's earthquake was the worst in Turkey since 1939, and was followed by more than 6,000 aftershocks.

Emergency services have renewed searches for survivors under the rubble after the fresh tremors led to more building collapses in both countries.

Monday's quake was centred near Antakya, Turkey, but was felt across Syria, Lebanon, and Egypt.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), it struck at a depth of 6.2 miles (10km).

To donate to our Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal click here.