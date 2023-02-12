Watch live as Turkey rescue efforts continue as earthquake death toll exceeds 26,000

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as efforts continue in Turkey today, 12 February, after this week’s devastating earthquake.

Across southern Turkey and northwest Syria, the death toll has now exceeded 28,000, and hopes of finding survivors are shrinking on day six but emergency services continue to search for anyone who may be amongst the rubble.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been left homeless with their houses destroyed in the middle of winter after the 7.8-magnitude tremor struck on Monday, 6 February.

Recip Tayyip Erdogan, who is standing for re-election in May, has been criticised by opponents for the response to the earthquake.

The Turkish president has said authorities should have reacted faster to Monday’s events.

“Although we have the largest search and rescue team in the world right now, it is a reality that search efforts are not as fast as we wanted them to be,” he added.

