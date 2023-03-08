Jump to content

Watch live: Activists march through Istanbul to mark International Women’s Day

Holly Patrick
Wednesday 08 March 2023 16:50
Watch live as demonstrators march through the streets of Istanbul to mark International Women's Day (IWD).

The yearly celebration marks the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women across the globe.

It is also used as an opportunity for campaigners to call for an acceleration in women's equality.

Previous Women's Day marches have been banned in Istanbul.

At 2022's IWD event in the Turkish capital, riot police clashed with women and fired pepper spray as they attempted to disperse a crowd of several thousand.

The crackdown echoed similar scenes from previous years when women attempted to gather for the occasion.

Amnesty International has called on the Turkish government to allow this year's march to take place.

"Peaceful protestors’ calls for action to protect human rights are particularly relevant and pressing given the context of the current humanitarian crisis that has resulted from the catastrophic earthquakes," Esther Major, Amnesty International’s Senior Research Advisor in Europe said.

