UAE ship sinks off Iran coast with 30 crew aboard
Bad weather to blame for sinking in Persian Gulf, reports say
A United Arab Emirates ship sank off the coast of Iran with 30 crew aboard, Iran’s official IRNA news agency said.
The agency said the ship was 30 miles away from Iran’s Assaluyeh port in the Persian Gulf.
Maritime authorities blamed bad weather for the ship’s sinking, IRNA said.
A local official reportedly said the crew members were wearing life vests and a helicopter had been sent on a rescue attempt.
Marine tracking data analysed by The Associated Press suggested the vessel was the roll-on roll-off cargo ship Al Salmy 6.
The Dubai-based company that owns the Al Salmy declined an immediate request to comment.
Images released by IRNA and Iranian state television matched with the Al Salmy 6.
More follows...
