UK, France and Germany have ‘grave concern’ over Iran nuclear activity

The UK, France and Germany said on Tuesday that they had “grave concern” about Iran’s decision to announce that it would produce uranium metal for reactor fuel, enriched to up to 20 per cent purity.

In a joint statement issued by Britain’s foreign ministry, the three countries said: “Iran has no credible civilian need for uranium metal R&D and production, which are a key step in the development of a nuclear weapon.”

The countries warned Iran that its decision is a “serious violation of Iran’s commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA).”

They added: “We strongly urge Iran to halt all activities in violation of the JCPOA, without delay and to return to the negotiations in Vienna with a view to bringing them to a swift conclusion.”

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, is an agreement between Iran and the P5+1 (China France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States). The agreement was reached on 20 July 2015 and sets forth Iran’s compliance with nuclear-related provisions.

Under the terms of the agreement, Iran said that it would to dismantle much of its nuclear program and allow its facilities to be subject to more extensive international inspections. This came in exchange for billions of dollars’ worth of sanctions relief.

Tuesday’s statement pointed out that Iran’s escalation of its nuclear violations is “all the more concerning at a time when no date has been set for the continuation of the negotiations in Vienna on a return to the JCPoA.”

The three countries went on to add that with its most recent move, Iran is “threatening a successful outcome to the Vienna,” undermining the progress made during the six rounds of negotiation talks to date.

The news comes as US President Joe Biden promised Israel that he would not let Iran to develop nuclear weapons “on his watch.”

“What I can say to you is that Iran will never get a nuclear weapon on my watch, as they say,” Mr Biden said.