The shelling is so intense that on bad days it turns the sky orange. But despite this, Iryna Bondarenko and her team get in their cars and drive through the explosions, to deliver life-saving medicines and services to those living with HIV in Ukraine.

They work with the Alliance for Public Health (APH) , Ukraine’s largest health-focused NGO, which since the start of Russia’s invasion has continued to support thousands of people with HIV/AIDS across the country.

It is vital work as Ukraine has one of the highest HIV rates in the world: there are more than 250,000 people currently living with the virus.

Nearly half of them reside in cities and regions currently under heavy bombardment and so there are fears that war will only worsen Ukraine’s epidemic and even “reverse gains against the virus by twenty years”, if treatment and testing is curtailed, and medical supplies strangled.

Reaching the patients - or clients as they are called by the charity - is the stuff of nightmares as is getting supplies to areas engulfed by heavy fighting.

In the coastal city of Mykolaiv, where Ms Bondarenko lives and works, she has to navigate a moving frontline, as Ukrainian forces have for weeks repelled Russian attempts to seize the strategic port city.

In Kherson, just 40 miles down the Black Sea coast, that is occupied by Russian forces, APH’s team tries to work there around the heavily armed Russian soldiers who patrol the city.

Further down the coast in Mariupol, which has been under a month-long siege and endured some of the heaviest bombing, two of Ms Bondarenko’s colleagues are missing.

The phone network was cut at the start of the fighting. The whereabouts and fate of the two APH staffers are still unknown, while the charity believes its facilities have been bombed.

Liudmyla a social worker sits in one of APH’s mobile clinics in Odessa with her two clients who both need treatment for HIV (Bel Trew)

“We are worried that our teams will be hit by shelling, air strikes, rockets, missiles everything but our clients are even more scared. So we have to work, it is essential,” Ms Bondarenko says, as she describes explosions near her home.

She says they used to run a well-stocked mobile clinic in Mykolaiv, which would drive around the region providing testing, treatment and social support services for vulnerable communities including drug users and sex workers. But since the war raged through her city, they have resorted to using personal cars or travelling on foot because the vans housing the clinics “are big, bright and so could easily become a target for airstrikes”.

“We have to work, we have no choice. It is as important as what the military are doing on the front lines,” she adds.

Ukrainian medical workers fear there will be a surge in infectious diseases from Tuberculosis to Covid as Russia’s invasion has obliterated swathes of the country’s health care system and supply networks.

They are particularly worried about HIV. Before the war, Ukraine was already grappling with the second largest HIV epidemic in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, according to Frontline Aids, a global organisation supporting APH that is currently running a major fundraising campaign for the charity.

Eight out of the ten regions we work in are under bombardment: the areas worst hit by HIV are also the worst hit by war Ana Korobchuk, regional coordinator for APH

They say more than 250,000 people are currently living with the virus in Ukraine, a number that is rising by 15 per cent each year.

Ana Korobchuk, regional coordinator for APH in the coastal city of Odessa, says most Ukrainians with HIV reside in cities and regions hardest hit by Putin’s invasion such as the coast, as well as eastern and northeastern regions of Kharkiv and Chernihiv.

“Eight out of the ten regions we work in are under bombardment: the areas worst hit by HIV are also the worst hit by war,” she adds.

It has set Ukraine’s fight against HIV/ AIDS back 20 years, says Natalia from the charity Spodivannya - the partners of APH in the war-ravaged region of Zaporizhzhia.

“We are extremely worried HIV/AIDS will get much worse in war. Right now the current situation, in terms of lack of syringes, condoms, all the hygienic materials, masks, testing everything is as if we have gone back 20 years,” she says.

“This is why we are trying to get all the supplies we can to those who need it the most.”

She says she is facing similar problems with her teams in the war-hit areas. Spodivannya has had little to no contact with their team members in the now Russian-controlled city of Berdyansk, which is next to Mariupol along the coast.

“We cannot work in the occupied areas and worry about our [patients] who are there,” she adds, asking that her surname not be mentioned for fear of retaliation against her staff in those areas now in Russian military hands.

Oleg and Anatoly - both recovering drug addicts in Odessa - rely on APH’s services to survive and fear the war will impact their treatment (Bel Trew)

“We have also turned our clinics into humanitarian aid hubs, and are providing drugs, medical supplies and food to the most vulnerable,” she continues.

Meanwhile, both charities say they are worried that the mass movement of people will contribute to Ukraine’s worsening HIV crisis during the conflict.

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked Europe’s worst displacement and refugee crisis since the Second World War.

So far more than 4.2 million people have fled Ukraine and a further 6.5 million people have been uprooted internally.

APH’s Korobchuk fears this will see Ukraine’s HIV epidemic spread more widely.

“We are currently getting up facilities in the western city of Lviv, to manage this,” she adds.

The main concern, however, is for the clients themselves, many of whom are from vulnerable, impoverished and marginalised communities.

Most do not have documents allowing them to leave the country should medicines run out, and are struggling with addiction when access to illicit drugs, or medicines to help them deal with the dependency, are increasingly scarce.

Anatoly, who is 39 and frail, receives treatment for HIV from APH. He does not want to leave Ukraine, but fears he will have to if medicines run out.

However, as a man of fighting age he is not permitted to leave via any of Ukraine’s borders due to a general mobilisation issued by the Ukrainian president. Having become addicted to heroin aged 15, he is now six years clean but still grapples with the stigma in society of being a former addict.

The Spodivannya charity in Zaporizhzhia is preparing humanitarian parcels for those suffering from HIV (Bel Trew)

“I am really worried about those who are stuck in places like Mykolaiv,” he tells The Independent while sitting with his social worker Liudmyla.

“When I first met my social worker I couldn’t stand I was so sick, the treatment has saved my life. I worry what will happen to supplies if this continues.”

His fears are shared by Oleg, 43, who also became an addict as a teenager and found out he had contracted HIV in his thirties.

“In the end it will be the Russians who will halt our treatment which would be a disaster,” he says.

The medics and social workers meanwhile are working hard to ensure their services are not stopped.

For Iyrna, that means finding creative ways to get the supplies to those most in need despite the shelling.

“For many of us we don’t know if we will wake up tomorrow, if the next afternoon will come, she says as she prepares for another day working in a war zone.

“But today we work, because we have to.”

