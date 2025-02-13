Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Senior officers, veterans, politicians and ordinary soldiers have lashed out at Donald Trump’s plans to meetVladimir Putin in peace talks that exclude Ukraine.

Ukrainian rap star Oleander Yarmak, who is also head of research and development in the country’s new Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Force, told The Independent: “Regardless of the plans of Trump and the murderous Putin, we will defend our country.

“If Russia is not punished for its bloody deeds, this world has no future.”

He spoke after Trump’s announcement that he hoped to open talks with Putin, possibly in Saudi Arabia, next week. His defence secretary, Pete Hesgeth, has already laid out the parameters for the US which directly reflects the Kremlin’s long standing position.

Notably he said Ukraine cannot join Nato and that Kyiv must give up on demands that Russia withdraw from all of the territory it has captured in the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine since 2014.

Yarmak, a former front-line drone pilot and commander with many years service on the battlefield said in a text: “If the world does not show its maturity, there are still many Ukrainians, including me, who are ready to bring at least a little justice to this world.

“We will not end the struggle until evil is punished! Otherwise, there is no point in living in such a disgusting world!”

open image in gallery Oleander Yarmak, head of research and development in the country’s new Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Force, said: “If Russia is not punished for its bloody deeds, this world has no future” ( Sam Kiley/The Independent )

His rap songs have become national war chants and blend contemporary wartime experiences with traditional poetry and history.

Ukrainians are drawing parallels with the late 1930s when efforts made to appease Hitler did nothing to prevent the Second World War.

Vlodomir Omelyan, a major in a homeland defence regiment who was badly wounded by a Russian air strike in eastern Ukraine last year and was the minister for infrastructure under former president Petro Poroschenko, also condemned Trump’s approach.

“His approach to please the beast is wrong and will lead to big problems”.

Referring to Neville Chamberlain’s appeasement of Adolf Hitler after meeting him in Munich in 1938 he warned: ”Munich ’38 was just the beginning, not the end. Russia and China will use this situation to take Europe. Only if the UK, France and Germany will take the lead over the continent, we can survive”.

Oleksii Yakovlenko deals with the results of Putin’s invasion every day. Until last year he was the former director of the Kramatorsk Hospital, where the corridors are often slick with the blood of wounded and dying Ukrainian soldiers.

open image in gallery Ukrainian soldiers fire a D-20 howitzer toward Russian troops ( Reuters )

Now, as now commanding a front line medical unit on the eastern front, he sent a message to The Independent that said “Munich 2.0”:

Frontline soldiers told The Independent in Sumy close to the border with Russia and on the roiling eastern front near Pokrovsk that although they were exhausted and depressed by three years of intense fighting they were seeing signs that Russia’s campaign was also waning.

The Kremlin’s forces have recently claimed to have made a small territorial gain in the east with the capture of a small village but the costs to Moscow’s troops has been huge.

“We’re not seeing operational successes of the Russians. They’re buying small pieces of land with mass casualties and we are also seeing that they are less able to send tanks, armored vehicles, even ‘planes into battle.

“That means this is the time for us to get more weapons and drive them back,” said the commander of a specialist battalion operating in the east.

Ukraine has sought to improve its hand in future negotiations by expanding the area it currently holds in the Russian Kursk region in a recent wave of attacks.

European Nato members have insisted that there can be no talks about Ukraine, or Europe’s security, without the presence of both Ukraine and Europe in negotiations.

open image in gallery The Kremlin’s forces have recently claimed to have made a small territorial gain in the east with the capture of a small village but the costs to Moscow’s troops has been huge ( Russian Defense Ministry Press Service )

One former member of the government of Volodymyr Zelensky said that he hoped Trump’s move was an early move in a more complex process.

“I think it’s a first call. I hope this is a classic exercise to massage the ego of the Kremlin’s dictator. The idea is to allow him to keep face - to look tough.”

But he warned that Putin “will counter that and he is good at exploiting weakness. The Kremlin could humiliate the President of the USA”.